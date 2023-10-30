Vote: Week 11 Augusta-area high school football player of the week

It’s time to select the Augusta-area high school football player of the week for Week 10 games.

The poll will be open until 9 p.m. Wednesday. For nominations for future polls, please email Will Cheney (wcheney@gannett.com) or message him on X (@CheneyAUG).

Previous winners

Week 1: Corey Tillman, North Augusta

Week 2: Amare Clark and Marques Fobbs, Grovetown

Week 3: Jamere Roberts, Thomson

Week 4: Carter Chavous and Beau Polcha, Augusta Prep

Week 5: Amare Clark, Grovetown

Week 6: Jensen Brantley, Burke County

Week 7: Hollis Evans, Briarwood Academy

Week 8: Sean Vandiver, Burke County

Week 9: Jayden Futrell, Harlem

Week 10: Mekhi Quiller, Aquinas

Augusta-area high school football player of the week nominees

Elijah Evangelista, Harlem

Evangelista recorded 111 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Harlem’s 42-6 win over Salem. He also returned a pair of punts for touchdowns.

Dallas Carter, Augusta Christian

Carter caught eight passes for 111 yards and a touchdown in Augusta Christian’s 48-14 loss to Cardinal Newman. He also recorded 25 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground, while intercepting a pass on defense.

Traevon Dunbar, Midland Valley

Dunbar rushed for more than 300 yards and four touchdowns in Midland Valley’s 49-48 win over North Augusta, surpassing 2,000 rushing yards for the season.

Mike Doe, North Augusta

Doe carried the football 16 times for 60 yards and a touchdown in North Augusta’s 49-48 loss to Midland Valley. He also caught four passes for 85 yards and two more scores.

Levi Murphey, Westminster Schools of Augusta

Murphey completed nine of 11 pass attempts for 132 yards and four touchdowns in WSA’s 56-0 win over Crisp Academy. He also had 11 rushing yards and a touchdown on two carries.

Telly Johnson, Hephzibah

Johnson rushed for 186 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries in Hephzibah’s 29-0 win over Richmond Academy. He also hauled in a pass for 32 yards.

Jamarion Barnes, Thomson

Barnes recorded a pair of interceptions in Thomson’s 62-8 win over Glenn Hills.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta-area high school football player of the week poll