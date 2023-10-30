Vote: Week 11 Athens-area high school football player of the week
With Week 11 in the books, it's time to cast your vote for Athens-area high school football player of the week.
Below are the nominees from last week's action, each with outstanding performances for their teams last Friday night. The poll will close around 4 p.m. Wednesday. For future polls, please nominate players by contacting Sara Tidwell via email (stidwell@gannett.com) or messaging @saramtidwell on X (formerly Twitter).
Madison County: This Athens-area high school football team secures first home playoff game in 66 years
Cedar Shoals: Here's how Leroy Ryals described his football team despite season's tough end
Week 11 football player of the week nominees
Da'shun Brown, Madison County
Brown scored three touchdowns for the Red Raiders in their Friday win over Walnut Grove.
Will Kettle, Madison County
Kettle scored a touchdown for the Red Raiders.
Brayden Clark, Madison County
Clark scored a touchdown for the Red Raiders.
Jaiden Daniels, Commerce
Daniels scored three touchdowns for the Tigers in their Friday overtime win against Rabun County.
Max Wilson, North Oconee
Wilson ran for a touchdown and threw two more for the Titans in their massive Friday win over East Hall.
Harrison Faulkner, North Oconee
Faulkner threw two touchdown passes for the Titans.
K.J. Moon, North Oconee
Moon scored a touchdown for the Titans.
Landon Roldan, North Oconee
Roldan scored two touchdowns for the Titans.
Luke Waterworth, North Oconee
Waterworth scored a touchdown for the Titans.
Justin Curtis, North Oconee
Curtis scored two touchdowns for the Titans.
J.T. Doster, North Oconee
Doster scored two touchdowns for the Titans.
Tate Titshaw, North Oconee
Titshaw scored a touchdown for the Titans.
Aaron Philo, Prince Avenue Christian
Philo threw five touchdown passes and eclipsed the 12,000-yard mark in his career.
Nick Hurley, Prince Avenue Christian
Hurley scored two touchdowns for the Wolverines.
Jake Bobo, Prince Avenue Christian
Bobo scored his first rushing touchdown of the year on a 33-yard run for the Wolverines.
Thorton Hester, Prince Avenue Christian
Hester scored a touchdown for the Wolverines.
Sammy Brown, Jefferson
Brown scored four touchdowns for the Dragons in their Friday win over Heritage-Conyers.
Gavin Markey, Jefferson
Markey scored a short rushing touchdown for the Dragons.
Mitchell Pittman, Jefferson
Pittman scored a short rushing touchdown for the Dragons.
Dee Moore, Westminster Christian
Moore scored a touchdown for the Lions in their Friday regular season finale win over Johnson Ferry.
Ethan Townsend, Westminster Christian
Townsend scored a short rushing touchdown for the Lions.
Bryan McClendon, Athens Academy
McClendon scored a touchdown for the Spartans in their Friday loss to Union County.
Jeremiah Wingfield, Athens Academy
Wingfield scored a short rushing touchdown for the Spartans.
Jamari Welch, Athens Academy
Welch scored a short rushing touchdown for the Spartans.
Talan Jackson, East Jackson
Jackson scored a touchdown for the Eagles in their Friday loss to Providence Christian.
Chase Barron, Winder-Barrow
Barron kicked a 35-yard field goal for the Bulldoggs, the only score in their Friday loss to Eastside.
This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Vote: Week 11 Athens-area high school football player of the week