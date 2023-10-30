Vote: Week 11 Athens-area high school football player of the week

With Week 11 in the books, it's time to cast your vote for Athens-area high school football player of the week.

Below are the nominees from last week's action, each with outstanding performances for their teams last Friday night. The poll will close around 4 p.m. Wednesday. For future polls, please nominate players by contacting Sara Tidwell via email (stidwell@gannett.com) or messaging @saramtidwell on X (formerly Twitter).

Week 11 football player of the week nominees

Da'shun Brown, Madison County

Brown scored three touchdowns for the Red Raiders in their Friday win over Walnut Grove.

Will Kettle, Madison County

Kettle scored a touchdown for the Red Raiders.

Brayden Clark, Madison County

Clark scored a touchdown for the Red Raiders.

Jaiden Daniels, Commerce

Daniels scored three touchdowns for the Tigers in their Friday overtime win against Rabun County.

Max Wilson, North Oconee

Wilson ran for a touchdown and threw two more for the Titans in their massive Friday win over East Hall.

Harrison Faulkner, North Oconee

Faulkner threw two touchdown passes for the Titans.

K.J. Moon, North Oconee

Moon scored a touchdown for the Titans.

Landon Roldan, North Oconee

Roldan scored two touchdowns for the Titans.

Luke Waterworth, North Oconee

Waterworth scored a touchdown for the Titans.

Justin Curtis, North Oconee

Curtis scored two touchdowns for the Titans.

J.T. Doster, North Oconee

Doster scored two touchdowns for the Titans.

Tate Titshaw, North Oconee

Titshaw scored a touchdown for the Titans.

Aaron Philo, Prince Avenue Christian

Philo threw five touchdown passes and eclipsed the 12,000-yard mark in his career.

Nick Hurley, Prince Avenue Christian

Hurley scored two touchdowns for the Wolverines.

Jake Bobo, Prince Avenue Christian

Bobo scored his first rushing touchdown of the year on a 33-yard run for the Wolverines.

Thorton Hester, Prince Avenue Christian

Hester scored a touchdown for the Wolverines.

Sammy Brown, Jefferson

Brown scored four touchdowns for the Dragons in their Friday win over Heritage-Conyers.

Gavin Markey, Jefferson

Markey scored a short rushing touchdown for the Dragons.

Mitchell Pittman, Jefferson

Pittman scored a short rushing touchdown for the Dragons.

Dee Moore, Westminster Christian

Moore scored a touchdown for the Lions in their Friday regular season finale win over Johnson Ferry.

Ethan Townsend, Westminster Christian

Townsend scored a short rushing touchdown for the Lions.

Bryan McClendon, Athens Academy

McClendon scored a touchdown for the Spartans in their Friday loss to Union County.

Jeremiah Wingfield, Athens Academy

Wingfield scored a short rushing touchdown for the Spartans.

Jamari Welch, Athens Academy

Welch scored a short rushing touchdown for the Spartans.

Talan Jackson, East Jackson

Jackson scored a touchdown for the Eagles in their Friday loss to Providence Christian.

Chase Barron, Winder-Barrow

Barron kicked a 35-yard field goal for the Bulldoggs, the only score in their Friday loss to Eastside.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Vote: Week 11 Athens-area high school football player of the week