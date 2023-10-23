Vote: Week 10 Athens-area high school football player of the week. Chose among 27 nominees

With Week 10 in the books, it's time to cast your vote for Athens-area high school football player of the week.

Below are the nominees from last week's action, each with outstanding performances for their teams last Friday night. The poll will close Wednesday at 4 p.m. For future polls, please nominate players by contacting Sara Tidwell via email (stidwell@gannett.com) or messaging @saramtidwell on X (formerly Twitter).

Week 10 football player of the week nominees

Aaron Philo, Prince Avenue Christian

Philo came into Friday's game with 2,180 passing yards. He threw for five touchdowns and ran for two scores to highlight the Wolverines' offensive attack against Oglethorpe County.

Jake Bobo, Prince Avenue Christian

Bobo caught his first reception of the year from Philo: a 3-yard touchdown pass.

Brody Rogers, Prince Avenue Christian

Rogers caught a 20-yard touchdown pass for the Wolverines.

Kayden Scott, Cedar Shoals

Scott had two pick-sixes. One was a pass that he picked off and ran for 15-yards to score in the second quarter. The other was an interception that he returned for 38-yards to score in the third quarter against Chestatee.

AJ Hubbard, Cedar Shoals

Hubbard threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Devin Hester and a 35-yard pass to Taiwan Green. He also struck Jakare Hill with an 11-yard score.

Jakare Hill, Cedar Shoals

Hill scored a touchdown for the Jaguars.

Sammy Brown, Jefferson

Brown came into Friday's game with 1,025 rushing yards. He scored four touchdowns against Loganville, three of those in the first quarter alone: a 71-yard run, a 5-yard dash and a 17-yard run.

Gavin Markey, Jefferson

Markey threw three touchdown passes for the Dragons.

Mikey Roberts, Jefferson

Roberts returned a Loganville kickoff for 93 yards to open the second half.

Hampton Johnson, Athens Academy

Johnson came into Friday's game with 1,777 passing yards. He threw three touchdown passes in the first half of the game against Banks County, connecting a 66-yarder to Keyon Standifer, a 43-yarder to Noah Prior and a 63-yarder to Austin McGee.

Keyon Standifer, Athens Academy

Standifer scored a touchdown for the Spartans.

Noah Prior, Athens Academy

Prior scored a touchdown for the Spartans. He also rushed for 6 yards to score off a play set up by a K.J. Whitehead interception.

Austin McGee, Athens Academy

McGee scored a touchdown for the Spartans.

Jeremiah Wingfield, Athens Academy

Wingfield scored on a 20-yard touchdown run and a 15-yard touchdown run in the second half of the game, owning the win for the Spartans.

Jaiden Daniels, Commerce

Daniels came into Friday's game with 1,060 rushing yards. He gained an excess of 300 more yards, scored four touchdowns from scrimmage and another one from a kickoff return in the win over Elbert County.

Jacari Huff, Commerce

Huff scored on a 90-yard run for the Tigers.

Camden Smith, Madison County

Smith came into Friday's game with 940 rushing yards. He scored on touchdown runs of 65, 53and 58 yards and threw a 63-yard scoring pass in the second quarter in the win over East Forsyth.

Titus Watkins Jr., Oconee County

Watkins Jr. ran 58 yards for a score in the win over Monroe Area.

Harrison Kilzi, Oconee County

Kilzi preserved the Warriors win with an interception on the last play of the game.

Josh Adams, Bethlehem Christian

Adams led the Knights in their win over Loganville Christian with four touchdowns.

Dee Moore, Westminster Christian

Moore rushed in touchdowns from 48 and 49 yards in the first quarter and from 30 yards in the fourth quarter in the win over Dominion Christian.

Andrew Costello, Westminster Christian

Costello had a 22-yard scoring run in the first quarter, a 40-yard run in the second quarter and a 51-yard run in the third quarter for the Lions.

Owen Davis, Westminster Christian

Davis caught a 65-yard touchdown pass for the Lions.

Ryan McNally, Winder-Barrow

McNally recorded a pick-six against Heritage-Conyers despite the loss.

Talan Jackson, East Jackson

Jackson scored two touchdowns for the Eagles against Union County in defeat.

R.J. Knapp, Jackson County

Knapp led the Panthers offense with 135 passing yards and 36 rushing yards against Lanier despite the loss.

Xavier Berry, Clarke Central

Berry scored the one and only touchdown for the Gladiators in their loss to Eastside.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Vote: Week 10 Athens-area high school football player of the week