Vote for the Victorville Chevrolet High School Athlete of the Week

Cael Humphrey, Sultana wrestling — Cael had a tremendous debut at the CIF State Wrestling Championships. The freshman went 3-2 on the mat in Bakersfield. He began the tournament with a loss in his first match. Then he strung together victories over South Torrance's Caden Garriot, Arvin's Santana Ugues and Lynbrook's Neale Pathak.

Itzel Padilla, Excelsior wrestling — Itzel made a run to the quarterfinals at the CIF State Wrestling Championships. Itzel started the tournament in the first round against St. Francis’ Maggie Tobacco in 53 seconds and then pinned Maria Carrillo’s Noelle Alexander. In the quarterfinals, the sophomore lost to Whitney’s Alex Maday, who took second place.

Maddie Romo, Oak Hills softball — Maddie earned a spot on the All-Tournament team after helping lead the Bulldogs to a fifth-place finish at the Redlands Tournament. Maddie ended the tournament by going 5 for 10 at the plate with four RBI and three runs. In the circle, she picked up two victories. In a 5-4 victory over Redlands on Feb. 22, she struck out six batters and allowed one earned run on two hits. On Feb. 24, Maddie didn’t allow a run over five innings with eight strikeouts in a 5-4 victory over Redlands East Valley.

Adelanto's Nina Lacy shoots the ball during the CIF-Southern Section Division 5AA title game, in Ontario, on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. Adelanto beat Colton 64-35 to capture the program's first-ever CIF-SS title.

Nina Lacy, Adelanto basketball — Nina had a performance for the ages on Feb. 24 as she led the Saints to the CIF-Southern Section Division 5AA championship. Nina scored a game-high 25 points and snagged 23 rebounds as Adelanto beat Colton 64-35 at Colony High School, in Ontario.

Paulo Valdez, Hesperia wrestling — For the second straight year, Paulo reached the podium at the CIF State Wrestling Championships. Paulo took seventh place in the 113-pound division after going 4-3 on the mat. Paulo began the tournament with victories over Palo Alto’s James Otuhvia and Del Oro's Siraj Sidhu before losing to St. John Bosco’s Sean Willcox. Paulo scored a 3-1 decision over Gilroy's Dominic Boznaic and then 6-1 over Merced’s Elijah Valencia in the seventh-place match.

Savannah Etheridge, Sultana wrestling — Savannah went 3-2 on the mat at the CIF State Wrestling Championships. Savannah had a tough matchup to begin as she lost to Rocklin’s Gemma Templeman, the division champion, in the first round. She followed that up with victories over Calexico’s Lesly Angel, Thousand Oak's Cherish Hall-Taoai and then River Valley's Talia Katzenberger.

