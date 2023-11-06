Vote for the Tulare County athlete of the week, Nov. 6-10

Here are the choices for the week of Nov. 6-10:

Andrew Camarillo, football, Orosi: Camarillo rushed for 314 yards and four touchdowns to surpass 6,000 career rushing yards in a postseason victory against Hoover.

Sonny Guess, football, Tulare Union: Guess scored two touchdowns (rushing, receiving) and finished with 49 yards rushing and three receptions for 60 yards as the Tribe defeated San Luis Obispo.

Makayla McGuire, girls water polo, Tulare Western: McGuire has scored a school-record 206 goals this season for the West Yosemite League champion Mustangs.

Gunnar Piepgrass, football, Central Valley Christian: Piepgrass hauled in a pair of receiving touchdowns in a playoff win over Stockdale.

Aidan Robertson, football, Exeter: Robertson registered seven catches for 177 yards and four touchdowns as the Monarchs outlasted Highland.

Gerardo Ruiz, football, Strathmore: Ruiz ran for 73 yards and three touchdowns in a playoff victory versus Kern Valley.

Daymion Soto, football, Mt. Whitney: Soto had six tackles and a sack to help the Pioneers beat Nipomo in the playoffs.

Isaiah Taylor, football, Woodlake: Taylor erupted for 215 yards rushing with three touchdowns as the Tigers topped Minarets in a playoff game.

