Vote: Who was the Tribune's Week 6 Player of the Week?

This week, the Tribune's Week 6 Player of the Week poll is a little packed.

Among our nominees are two six-touchdown scoring players, two players who scored touchdowns on offense and special teams, a defensive ball hawk and a quarterback who's shown his growth.

We ask that coaches publicly share their stats through Hudl or MaxPreps for the Tribune to include as many players as possible and enhance our coverage throughout the year.

The Tribune's Week 6 High School Football Player of the Week Poll

Brady Dapkus, Southern Boone

One of the best performances we'll see all year, Dapkus rushed for 228 yards and scored six total touchdowns. The sophomore has made himself into one of the best players in the county overall, but from an offensive standpoint, he's been approaching all-state levels.

Austin Evans, Southern Boone

It's not common to have two Player of the Week nominees, but this is a special case. Evans completed nine passes. Those nine completions went for 331 yards and six touchdowns. That's a Southern Boone school record for touchdown passes in a game.

Cameron Lee, Father Tolton

Tolton's do-it-all player strikes again. He had six catches for 157 yards. He caught his two touchdowns in the first quarter and finished the scoring with a 50-yard punt return touchdown. Lee also intercepted two passes for good measure.

Beau Hatton, Centralia

Hatton is one of Centralia's most dependable players as a senior. That was on display Friday as his kick return touchdown and 48-yard touchdown catch sparked the offense, while his six tackles helped lift the defense. The Panthers are 6-0.

Alex Fernandez, Battle

Fernandez's season built up to last week's performance against Smith-Cotton. The tight end-turned-quarterback threw three touchdowns and took care of the football in Battle's win over the Tigers.

Cullen Snow, Rock Bridge

Snow was a massive difference in Rock Bridge's win over St. Mary's. He had two interceptions, one of which went for a touchdown in a game that had a 28-21 final score. The all-state ball hawk player showed how dangerous he was last Friday.

