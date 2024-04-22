Vote for the Treasure Valley track athletes of the week (April 15 to 21)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman boys and girls track athlete of the week contests.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes. This is not meant to be scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

GIRLS TRACK

Christine Huckins, Capital: Took home first place in three events at the Knight Invite at Bishop Kelly, winning the 200 (24.57), 4x100 (48.04) and 4x200 (1:41.92). All three times are No. 1 for Idaho runners this season.

Rilyn Stevens, Mountain View: Ran the second-fastest 3,200 (10:34.99) in the state this season, placing sixth in the event at the Oregon Relays at Hayward Field in Eugene.

Makenzie Baisch, Eagle: Clocked the second-fastest time in the state this season in the 100 hurdles (15.05), finishing fourth in her heat at the Oregon Relays.

Grace Lanfear, Boise: Assumed the No. 1 ranking in the state this season in the 300 hurdles with her time of 44.31, good enough for third in the event at the Oregon Relays.

Lydia Lindsey, Fruitland: Placed first in the 100 (12.50), 200 (26.05), 100 hurdles (15.34) and long jump (17-6.5) at the 15-team Middleton Invite.

Claire Matthews, Weiser: Swept the distance races at the Middleton Invite, winning the 800 (2:27.76), 1,600 (5:41.16) and 3,200 (12:10.11).

Melissa Eyer, Skyview: Set a personal best with a leap of 17-3 to win the long jump at the Knight Invite by more than a foot over her nearest competitor.

Brooklynn Dayley, Melba: Recorded a personal-best 47.08 to win the 300 hurdles at the Middleton Invite. She also ran the anchor leg on the Mustangs’ winning medley relay (1:54.41).

Breanna Martin, Middleton: Cleared 11-6 to win the pole vault at the Middleton Invite. The height is tied for the third best in the state this season and is a personal best.

Brighton Heywood, Rocky Mountain: Finished first in the 800 (2:15.43) and ran a leg on the Grizzlies’ winning 4x400 relay (4:16.45) at the Grizzly Tri-Meet. Her time in the 800 is the third fastest in the state this season.

BOYS TRACK

Luke Stockett, Victory Charter: Finished first in the mile (4:12.87) and eighth in the 2-mile race (9:10.57) at the Oregon Relays. Both times are tops among 1A competitors in Idaho this season and rank third and sixth, respectively, among all classifications.

Kai Twaddle-Dunham, Centennial: Placed first in the shot put at the Oregon Relays with a throw of 61-3. The throw ranks 19th in the nation this season and No. 1 in Idaho. He also finished second in the discus (180-6.5).

Rakeem Johnson, Bishop Kelly: Won the discus at the Knight Invite with a throw of 190-1, which ranks 14th in the nation this season and No. 1 in the state. He also won the shot put (56-6.75).

Victor Byaundaombe, Capital: Improved on his state-leading mark in the triple jump, winning the event at the Knight Invite with a distance of 46-5.

Patxi Franks, Middleton: Swept the shot put (59-5.5) and discus (165-4) at the Middleton Invite. His shot put mark is a personal best and ranks No. 2 in the state this season.

Noe Kemper, Boise: Ran to victory in the steeplechase in 5:53.08 at the Oregon Relays. His time ranks third in the nation this season.

Levi Bennett, Payette: Placed first in the 100 (11.11), 200 (22.93) and long jump (20-8.5) at the 3A SRV Meet at Payette High.

George Speirs, McCall-Donnelly: Took first in the 800 in a personal-best 2:00.80, while also winning the 1,600 (4:41.48) and running a leg on the Vandals’ winning medley relay (4:00.01) at the 3A SRV Meet.

Chase Klahr, Parma: Won both the shot put (47-11) and discus (148-0) at the 3A SRV Meet.

David Gummersall, Vallivue: Placed fifth in the finals of the 400 at the Oregon Relays in 48.54, just three hundredths of a second shy of tying his state-leading time set at the Arcadia Invitational earlier this month.