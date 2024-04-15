Vote for the Treasure Valley track athletes of the week (April 8 to 14)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman boys and girls track athlete of the week contests.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes. This is not meant to be scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

GIRLS TRACK

Christine Huckins, Capital: Became the first Idaho runner to record a sub-12-second time in the 100 meters this season, winning the event in 11.94 at the Boise Relays at Mountain View High. She also ran the anchor leg on the Eagles’ winning 4x100 relay (48.37).

Quincy Keller, Mountain View: Ran a personal-best 24.65 in the 200 meters for first place at the Boise Relays. Her time is tops in the state this season. She also helped the Mavericks finish second in the 4x100 (48.61) and 4x200 relays (1:43.21).

Hannah Pinegar, Rocky Mountain: Clocked a state-leading 15.08 in the 100 hurdles to win the event at the Pasco Invite in Washington. She also took second in the 300 hurdles in a season-best 45.98.

Autumn Shomaker, Boise: Won the long jump at the Boise Relays with a mark of 18-9.5, which is No. 1 in the state this season. She was also part of the Brave’s winning 4x200 relay (1:42.73) and took third in the triple jump (35-4.25).

Kailee Lerew, Weiser: She won the 400 at both the Weiser meet (59.48) and Boise Relays (58.63) last week. She also placed second in the 200 at the Weiser meet in 26.38.

Ahna Shaffer, Homedale: Earned gold medals in four events at the Dave Mangum Invitational at Melba High, sweeping the 100 (12.70), 200 (27.02) and 400 (1:01.94) and running a leg on the Trojans’ winning 4x100 relay (51.08).

Lydia Lindsey, Fruitland: Finished first in the 200 (26.22), 100 hurdles (16.43) and long jump (17-6.5), and ran a leg on the Grizzlies’ winning 4x100 relay (51.43) at the Weiser meet.

Nadja Burkholder, Timberline: The freshman recorded a distance of 36-11.25 to win the triple jump at the 40-team Boise Relays.

Hope Zollman, Council: Swept the shot put (34-3) and discus (104-10) at the eight-team Weiser meet.

Brooklynn Dayley, Melba: Won the 800 in a season-best 2:26.29 at the Dave Mangum Invitational and took second in the 300 hurdles (48.70) while running legs on the Mustangs’ winning 4x200 (1:52.05) and medley relays (1:55.38).

BOYS TRACK

Braden Ankeny, Rocky Mountain: Took over the top spot in the state this season in the 200, winning the event in a personal-best 21.71 at the Pasco Invite. He also anchored the Grizzlies’ winning 4x100 relay (41.92) and finished fourth in the 400 (50.31).

Noe Kemper, Boise: Ran the second-fastest 400 (49.41) in the state this season to win the event at the Boise Relays. He also took first in the steeplechase (6:00.73) and the mixed 4x400 relay (3:42.27).

Nate Stadtlander, Meridian: Recorded the second-fastest 800 (1:52.35) in the state this season in winning the event at the Boise Relays.

Joseph Miraya, Mountain View: Won the shot put at the Boise Relays with a school record and state-leading mark of 58-6.75.

Rakeem Johnson, Bishop Kelly: Set two school records at the Boise Relays by placing first in the discus (186-5) and second in the shot put (58-5). His discus mark ranks 16th in the nation this season.

Kolton Osborn, Centennial: Ran to victory in the 100 at the 40-team Boise Relays in a season-best 10.87, which is the third-fastest time in the state this season.

Van Vinson, McCall-Donnelly: Cleared 14-6 to win the pole vault at the Boise Relays. It is the second-best height in the state this season.

Ezekiel Van Hofwegen, Fruitland: Won the triple jump at the Boise Relays with a personal-best distance of 44-0.75, which ranks fourth in the state this season among all classifications.

Grayson Benitez, Notus: Swept the 100 (11.70) and 200 (23.21) at the Dave Mangum Invitational at Melba High.

Claytin Harper, Tri-Valley: Placed first in the 100 (11.34), 400 (53.34) and long jump (21-0) at the Weiser meet.