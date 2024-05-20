Vote for the Treasure Valley track athletes of the week (May 13 to 19)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman boys and girls track athlete of the week contests.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

GIRLS TRACK

Christine Huckins, Capital: Finished the 5A state meet with four gold medals while also setting overall records in each event. She won the 100 (11.62), 200 (24.16), 4x100 (47.45) and 4x200 (1:39.86).

Sophia Clark, Boise: Wrapped up her high school career with back-to-back state championships in the 400 in an overall record of 55.38. She also anchored the Brave’s record-setting 4x400 relay (3:54.60).

Rilyn Stevens, Mountain View: Ran personal-bests on her way to winning the 1,600 (4:51.03) and 3,200 (10:25.51) at the 5A state meet at Mountain View High.

Addi Richards, Emmett: Cleared a personal-best 11-4 to win the 4A girls pole vault at the state meet at Mountain View High.

Lydia Lindsey, Fruitland: Took home four gold medals at the 3A state meet at Middleton High, winning the 100 (12.44), 200 (25.50), 100 hurdles (14.90) and long jump (18-9).

Kailee Lerew, Weiser: Clocked a 58.49 to win the 400 at the 3A state meet at Middleton High. She also ran the anchor leg on the Wolverines’ winning medley relay (1:51.54).

Brooklynn Dayley, Melba: Won the 800 (2:19.51) by four-hundredths of a second at the 2A state meet at Middleton High. She also anchored the Mustangs’ winning medley relay (1:53.14).

Avery Reece, Nampa Christian: Won the 100 hurdles (15.68) at the 2A state meet while also adding runner-up finishes in the 100 (12.80), 200 (25.70) and long jump (16-8).

Macie Kern, Cole Valley Christian: Cleared 10-6 to win the 2A girls pole vault by a foot over her nearest competitor.

Carlotta Papa, Liberty Charter: Placed first in the 100 hurdles (15.05) at the 1A state meet while also adding runner-up finishes in the pole vault (10-0) and long jump (17-5) and a third in the 4x100 relay (51.76).

BOYS TRACK

Braden Ankeny, Rocky Mountain: Anchored the Grizzlies’ winning 4x400 relay (3:20.30) that resulted in a team championship at the 5A state meet. He also won the 200 (21.45) and 4x100 (41.19) and placed second in the 400 (47.81).

Noe Kemper, Boise: Placed first in the 800 (1:53.18) and 4x800 relay (7:52.05), second in the 1,600 (4:11.55) and third in the 4x400 relay (3:21.02) at the 5A state meet.

Nate Stadtlander, Meridian: Took himself from fourth to first on the final straightaway to win the 1,600 in a personal-best 4:10.65 at the 5A state meet.

Kai Twaddle-Dunham, Centennial: Swept the throwing events at the 5A state meet, winning the shot put (59-2.5) and discus (185-0).

Victor Byaundaombe, Capital: Recorded a personal-best distance of 22-8 to win the 5A boys long jump. He also added a runner-up finish in the triple jump (46-3).

Matt Irwin, Owyhee: In only his fourth time competing in the event, Irwin won the 5A boys triple jump with a personal-best distance of 46-5.75.

Xavier Fraley, Ridgevue: Placed first in the 4A boys 400 in 49.09 and ran the leadoff leg on the Warhawks’ winning 4x200 relay (1:28.11).

Rakeem Johnson, Bishop Kelly: Set a 4A state meet record with his throw of 191-01 in the discus. He also won the shot put with a personal-best throw of 59-7.25.

George Speirs, McCall-Donnelly: Won the 3,200 (9:21.89) and medley relay (3:36.08) at the 3A state meet while also finishing second in the 1,600 (4:21.88) and third in the 800 (1:57.96).

Chase Klahr, Parma: Posted personal-bests in winning both the shot put (53-8.25) and discus (162-11) at the 3A state meet.

Ian Johnson, Nampa Christian: Won the 400 in a personal-best 49.46 and anchored the Trojans’ winning 4x200 relay (1:30.44). He also added a second in the 4x400 relay (3:29.36) and third in the medley relay (3:36.67).

Claytin Harper, Tri-Valley: Took first in the 100 (11.17) and long jump (21-8) at the 1A state meet. Harper was also second in the 200 (22.18).

Luke Stockett, Victory Charter: Placed first in the 1,600 (4:19.24) and 3,200 (9:27.15) at the 1A state meet. He was a runner-up in the 800 (1:55.00) and third in the medley relay (3:38.82).

