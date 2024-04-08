Vote for the Treasure Valley track athletes of the week (April 1 to 7)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman boys and girls track athlete of the week contests.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes. This is not meant to be scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

GIRLS TRACK

Sophia Clark, Boise: Ran a personal-best 56.40 in the 400, finishing second in the open event at the Arcadia Invitational in California. The time is tops in the state this season.

Audrey Chitwood, Mountain View: Posted a personal-best 2:17.03 in the 800 to win the event at the Patriot Invite at Centennial High. Her time is the second-fastest in the state this season.

Paisley Taylor, Meridian: Took first in the open 3,200 at the Arcadia Invitational in a personal-best time of 10:45.61. Her time ranks second in the state this season.

McKenna Chavez, Capital: Made her season debut in the shot put with a personal-best throw of 41-8.5 to win the event at the Patriot Invite. It is the second-best mark in the state this season.

Hannah Pinegar, Rocky Mountain: Swept the 100 hurdles (16.21) and 300 hurdles (46.78) and ran a leg on the Grizzlies’ second-place 4x200 relay (1:46.73) at the Patriot Invite.

Kaitlyn Lundergan, Columbia: Took first in the 100 (13.00) and 200 (26.71) at the Nampa City Meet. Both times were season bests for Lundergan.

Taliah Rogers, Victory Charter: Posted victories in the 800 (2:27.60) and 1,600 (5:32.47) at the Nampa City Meet. Her time in the 1,600 was a personal best.

Lydia Lindsey, Fruitland: Won three gold medals at the 16-team Parma meet, finishing first in the 100 (12.53) and long jump (17-5.5) and running a leg on the Grizzlies’ winning medley relay (2:00.17).

Kailee Lerew, Weiser: Recorded wins in the 200 (27.14) and 400 (1:01.86) while also running the anchor leg on both of the Wolverines’ winning 4x100 (52.83) and 4x200 (1:55.10) relay teams at the Parma meet.

Kaylee Wuest, Ridgevue: Swept the shot put (33-0) and discus (110-11) at the eight-team Nampa City Meet.

BOYS TRACK

David Gummersall, Vallivue: Clocked a school-record 48.51 in the 400 to finish third in the seeded event at the Arcadia Invitational in California. His time is tops in the state this season.

Noe Kemper, Boise: Recorded the fifth-fastest time in the nation this season in the 800 with his time of 1:50.68, which was good enough for third in the invitational race at the Arcadia Invitational.

Kai Twaddle-Dunham, Centennial: Took over the No. 1 ranking in the state in both the shot put (58-5) and discus (187-6) in winning the events at the Patriot Invite at Centennial High. His discus mark ranks No. 7 nationally.

Brady Abbott, Rocky Mountain: Became the first pole vaulter in the state to clear 15-0 this season, winning the event with a mark of 15-1 at the Patriot Invite.

Victor Byaundaombe, Capital: Improved on his state-leading mark in the triple jump with a distance of 45-7.5, winning the event at the Patriot Invite.

Luke Stockett, Victory Charter: Ran personal bests in winning the 400 (51.40) and 3,200 (9:33.00) at the eight-team Nampa City Meet.

Claytin Harper, Tri-Valley: Won the 100 (11.25) and 200 (23.15) and then finished second in both the 400 (53.08) and long jump (20-0) at the Parma meet.

Raivio Manzer, Melba: Finished first in three events at the Parma meet, winning the 1,600 (4:44.16), 3,200 (9:51.25) and medley relay (3:52.19) while adding a fifth-place showing in the 400 (55.06).

Ruari Mulrey, Idaho City: Won the discus at the Parma meet with a personal-best throw of 163-8. The mark is No. 1 in the 1A classification this season and No. 4 overall.

Toren Walker, Weiser: Took first in the 400 (51.69) and ran the anchor leg on the Wolverines’ winning 4x100 (44.26) and 4x400 (3:42.10) relays at the Parma meet. He also added a runner-up finish in the 100 (11.36).