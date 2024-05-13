Vote for the Treasure Valley softball player of the week (May 6 to 12)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman softball player of the week contest.

SOFTBALL

Kina Watts, Owyhee: Hit three home runs and drove in four runs in a 9-4 victory in the 5A District Three Tournament championship game. She went 4-for-9 with four total home runs in three wins for the Storm.

Savannah Henzler, Rocky Mountain: Went 6-for-12 with a double, four home runs and 12 RBIs to lead the Grizzlies to a second-place finish at the 5A District Three Tournament after starting as the No. 7 seed.

Peyton Bargen, Eagle: Hit three home runs, drove in seven runs and pitched a three-hit shutout to help the Mustangs clinch a spot at state.

Delaney Wright, Timberline: Racked up 37 strikeouts and posted a 2.10 ERA to go 2-1 and lead the Wolves to the 5A state tournament.

Abigail Gardner, Borah: Went 6-for-10 with a double, a triple and six RBIs to lead the Lions to a 5A state tournament berth.

McKenna Chavez, Capital: Went 7-for-12 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs to power the Eagles to a trip to state.

Olivia Watt, Bishop Kelly: Led the Knights to the 4A District Three Tournament title by going 5-for-7 with two home runs and five RBIs.

Makayla Lytle, Skyview: Ripped three doubles and drove in three runs in a 7-5 win over Emmett to clinch a spot at state. She also drove in the winning run in the top of the ninth in a 3-2 win vs. Emmett earlier in the week.

Zayne Hall, Homedale: Went 4-for-8 with a home run and seven RBIs to power the Trojans to their 10th straight 3A District Three Tournament crown.

Aryssa Aburto, Weiser: Hit two home runs and drove in seven runs in a 14-11 win over Parma that clinched the Wolverines a trip to state.

Lakota Leppert, Parma: Went 4-for-10 with a triple, a home run and five RBIs to lead the Panthers to their first trip to state since 2010.

Lola Crosby, Cole Valley Christian: Went 8-for-10 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, eight RBIs and nine stolen bases to lead the Chargers back-to-back titles in the 2A District Three Tournament.

