Vote for the Treasure Valley softball player of the week (April 8 to 14)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman softball player of the week contest.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes. This is not meant to be scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

SOFTBALL

Breanna Degen, Timberline: Went 2-for-3 with two home runs and seven RBIs to lead the Wolves to a 7-1 win vs. Middleton.

Gracie Nelson, Kuna: Finished the week 9-for-16 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 10 RBIs in four games.

Ellie McManigal, Eagle: Hit for the cycle in a 12-2 win over Centennial. She finished the week 9-for-11 with four extra-base hits and five RBIs.

Katy Jackson, Mountain View: Led the Mavericks to a 1-0 win over Timberline, tossing a complete-game, three-hit shutout while striking out 12.

McKenna Chavez, Capital: Hit four home runs and drove in 12 runs in three games as part of an 8-for-13 performance at the plate.

Halle Fizer, Borah: Went 6-for-9 with a double to raise her season batting average to .606.

Maddie Clark, Meridian: Cranked two home runs in a 12-4 win vs. Borah. She finished the week 5-for-11 with four RBIs.

Lauren Fettic, Bishop Kelly: Threw a five-inning, five-hit shutout and struck out seven in a 15-0 win at Ridgevue.

Grace Chambers, Skyview: Ripped a grand slam and drove in seven runs vs. Ridgevue. She went 6-for-11 and added a double for the week.

Harper Goodwin, Emmett: Hit two home runs and drove in three runs as part of a 2-for-4 afternoon in a 6-4 win vs. Vallivue.

Lola Crosby, Cole Valley Christian: Finished the week 15-for-18 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 RBIs. She also scored 14 runs and stole 11 bases.

Jewel Bell, New Plymouth: Pitched a four-hit shutout and struck out three in a 11-0, five-inning win at Marsing. She also went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Can’t see the below poll on your phone? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly window.