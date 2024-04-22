Vote for the Treasure Valley softball player of the week (April 15 to 22)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman softball player of the week contest.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes. This is not meant to be scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

SOFTBALL

Molly Buckingham, Owyhee: Hit a two-run, walk-off home run to lead the Storm to a 5-4 win over Timberline in a battle atop the 5A SIC standings.

Hayleigh Oliver, Eagle: Cranked three home runs and drove in six runs in a 14-4 win vs. Meridian. She finished the week 6-for-10 with four home runs, six extra-base hits and eight RBIs.

Delaney Wright, Timberline: Threw a one-hit shutout and struck out 15 in a 5-0 win vs. Rocky Mountain. She struck out 46 in 19 ⅓ innings last week, and she went 6-for-11 with two doubles.

Katy Jackson, Mountain View: Went 9-for-11 with three doubles, a home run and seven RBIs in three wins. She also earned the win in the pitcher’s circle in all three games, striking out 18 while allowing 11 runs on 19 hits.

Rylee Nelson, Borah: Went 6-for-10 with three doubles, a home run and five RBIs in three games.

Lauren Fettic, Bishop Kelly: Finished 5-for-8 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs in wins over Skyview and Vallivue.

Oakley Scheibe, Emmett: Threw a five-inning no-hitter and struck out 10 in a 16-0 win vs. Ridgevue. She also doubled and drove in two runs in the victory.

Kenna Bettencourt, Skyview: Went 11-for-15 with five doubles and nine RBIs to lead the Hawks to a 3-1 record for the week.

Dani Sitts, Homedale: Struck out 16 while holding Fruitland to one run on one hit to finish a complete game and a 7-1 victory.

Macy Boothby, Nampa Christian: Went 3-for-4 with two home runs and six RBIs in an 8-0 win over Fruitland.

Olivia Atack, Melba: Went 8-for-12, drove in 10 runs and finished 5-for-5 on stolen base attempts in three games.

Bailey Daugherty, Marsing: Ripped a walk-off double in a 5-4 win vs. Wendell, finishing the week 9-for-11 with three doubles, a triple and six RBIs.

Can’t see the below poll on your phone? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly window.