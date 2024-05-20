Vote for the Treasure Valley softball player of the week (May 13 to 19)

Megan Meracle, Borah: Led the Lions to their first fastpitch softball state title by going 4-1 with a 2.88 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 34 innings.

Samantha Hatzenbeller, Owyhee: Went 12-for-22 with four doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs to lead the Storm to the 5A state runner-up trophy.

Mallorie Casch, Timberline: Went 5-for-16 with three home runs and six RBIs to lead the Wolves to a third-place trophy from the 5A state tournament.

Tyra Price, Capital: Went 9-for-16 with three home runs and 13 RBIs to lead the Eagles to a fourth-place finish at the 5A state tournament.

Lauren Fettic, Bishop Kelly: Went 8-for-15 at the plate with four doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs. She also went 3-1 in the circle with a 1.68 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25 innings to lead the Knights to the 4A state runner-up trophy.

Olivia Asumendi, Homedale: Went 8-for-14 with four doubles and seven RBIs to lead the Trojans to the 3A state runner-up trophy.

Abbie English, Cole Valley Christian: Went 16-for-25 with four doubles, 11 RBIs and 11 stolen bases to lead the Chargers to their first state title.

Abi Robinson, New Plymouth: Went 9-for-17 with four doubles, a home run and four RBIs to lead the Pilgrims to the third-place trophy at the 2A state tournament.

