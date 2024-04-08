Vote for the Treasure Valley softball player of the week (April 1 to 7)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman softball player of the week contest.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes. This is not meant to be scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

SOFTBALL

Hailey Brennan, Owyhee: Threw a complete-game, one-hit shutout and struck out 15 in a 10-0 win against Kuna in six innings.

McKenna Chavez, Capital: Went 3-for-3 with a triple, a home run and five RBIs in a 15-3 rout of Boise.

Sadie Stafford, Middleton: Went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs in an 8-1 win over Mountain View.

Airah Whipkey, Rocky Mountain: Doubled, homered and drove in three RBIs as the Grizzlies edged Eagle 11-10.

Haylee Holloway, Nampa: Struck out 10 and held Meridian to one unearned run on six hits to record a complete game in a 2-1 victory.

Oakley Scheibe, Emmett: Allowed one run on one hit and struck out 10 in five innings of a 26-1, mercy-rule win vs. Columbia.

Abby Anderson, Parma: Hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh of a 9-8 win over McCall-Donnelly. She finished the afternoon 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Dani Sitts, Homedale: Went 7-for-8 with a double and seven RBIs to power the Trojans to conference wins over McCall-Donnelly and Weiser.

Peyton Shook, Nampa Christian: Tossed a complete game, struck out 17 and went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RIBs in a 9-2 win vs. Melba.

Lidia Ovalle, Greenleaf: Went 3-for-5 with two triples and four RBIs in a 17-15 victory at Notus.

Can’t see the below poll on your phone? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly window.