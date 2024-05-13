Vote for the Treasure Valley baseball player of the week (May 6 to 12)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman baseball player of the week contest.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes. This is not meant to be scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

BASEBALL

Caleb Zawadzki, Eagle: Pitched a three-hit shutout, hit a two-run home run and went 3-for-10 in the 5A District Three championship series.

Kaleb Doty, Owyhee: Needed just 53 pitches to throw a five-inning perfect game and clinch the Storm a state tournament berth in a 10-0 win over Borah.

Treyton Swyart, Middleton: Homered twice and earned a complete-game victory on the mound in the 5A District Three championship series.

Lincoln Mathis, Rocky Mountain: Tossed a complete game in a 4-1 win over Mountain View to clinch the Grizzlies a state tournament berth. He held the Mavericks to one run on five hits, and he went 3-for-6 with a double and two RBIs in two games.

Will Grizzle, Mountain View: Went 6-for-12 with three doubles, a home run and two RBIs to lead the Mavericks to a state tournament berth.

Ledger Downs, Skyview: Went 4-for-5 with three stolen bases in two games to lead the Hawks to the 4A District Three Tournament title.

Cooper Cammann, Bishop Kelly: Pitched the Knights to two wins over Ridgevue to secure a 4A state tournament berth. He held the Warhawks to two runs (one earned) on 10 hits while striking out seven in 12 innings.

Dillon Fine, Homedale: Led the Trojans to the 3A District Three Tournament title with two wins on the mound, pitching 10 ⅔ innings while allowing one run (zero earned), two hits and striking out 22. He also went 4-for-7 with a triple.

Samuel Hultman, Parma: Pitched 4 ⅓ no-hit, scoreless innings and went 4-for-9 with two doubles in two wins to help the Panthers clinch their first trip to state since 2010.

Brayden Schaefer, Nampa Christian: Thew 7 ⅓ shutout innings, holding Marsing to three hits while striking out eight to lead the Trojans to the 2A District Three Tournament title.

Luke Colson, Cole Valley Christian: Threw a no-hit shutout and struck out 15 in a 4-0 win over Marsing in a winner-to-state, loser-out game in the 2A District Three Tournament. He also went 3-for-6 with a double and three RBIs in three wins.

Isaac Bay, Vision Charter: Went 5-for-9 with two doubles, a triple and four RBIs to lead Vision Charter to a state tournament berth and a third-place finish in the 1A district tournament.

