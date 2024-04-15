Vote for the Treasure Valley baseball player of the week (April 8 to 14)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman baseball player of the week contest.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes. This is not meant to be scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

BASEBALL

Jimmy Flynn, Eagle: Went 5-for-10 with five RBIs to lead the Mustangs to wins over Borah, Capital and Centennial.

Bryce Tam, Owyhee: Threw five, no-hit innings and struck out eight to pick up the win in a 4-1 victory vs. Nampa.

Caleb Boydston, Meridian: Ripped a walk-off double to lead the Warriors to a 4-3 win over Timberline.

Jackson Edwards, Kuna: Tossed a complete game and held Capital to one hit and one unearned run while striking out 10 in a 6-1 victory.

Lincoln Mathis, Rocky Mountain: Pitched a complete game and held Mountain View to one run on five hits while striking out seven in a 9-1 win.

Dean Herkenrath, Bishop Kelly: Went 5-for-11 with two doubles, two triples and three RBIs to lead the Knights to a 3-0 record last week.

Grady Daniels, Skyview: Went 8-for-15 with two doubles, eight RBIs and 10 runs scored to lead the Hawks to a 4-0 record last week.

Dillon Fine, Homedale: Struck out 18 during a complete-game, one-hit shutout to lead the Trojans to a 9-0 win vs. Parma.

Nate Grosvenor, Fruitland: Went 6-for-9 with three doubles and 12 RBIs in wins over Parma, McCall-Donnelly and Payette.

Harry Cook, Weiser: Hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning of the Wolverines’ 3-2 win over McCall-Donnelly.

Blake Wilson, Cole Valley Christian: Threw a five-inning perfect game and struck out six in a 12-0 win vs. Melba. He also went 2-for-3 with an RBI in the game.

Kaden Mullins, Nampa Christian: Threw a complete-game, three-hit shutout and struck out 10 in a 3-0 win at Wendell.

Can’t see the below poll on your phone? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly window.