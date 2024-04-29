Vote for the Treasure Valley baseball player of the week (April 22 to 28)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman baseball player of the week contest.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes. This is not meant to be scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

BASEBALL

Nathan Keith, Owyhee: Went 6-for-11 with four doubles, two triples and eight RBIs to lead the Storm to a 4-0 record.

Ian Lenius, Middleton: Tossed a one-hit shutout and struck out 12 in a 1-0 win vs. Eagle to stay in the hunt for a 5A SIC title.

Bryson Shea, Eagle: Threw five, one-hit innings and struck out six in a 9-0 win vs. Mountain View.

Grady Daniels, Skyview: Went 7-for-11 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBIs in three games.

Jordan McIntyre, Ridgevue: Earned wins against Caldwell and Bishop Kelly, pitching 10 combined innings while giving up three runs (two earned) on eight hits and striking out 11.

Owen Moss, Caldwell: Tossed a complete game in a 3-1 win at Emmett, holding the Huskies to one run on four hits while striking out six.

Carson Fine, Homedale: Went 7-for-12 with two doubles and eight RBIs in three wins for the Trojans.

Kaden Cole, Parma: Pitched two complete games, holding opponents to three earned runs on 11 hits while striking out 17.

Michael O’Campo, Payette: Went 6-for-12 with a double andethree RBIs in three games, including a walk-off single in a 5-4 win over Cole Valley Christian.

Gabe Goodman, Idaho City: Went 2-for-4 with two home runs, including a grand slam, and six RBIs in a 15-3 win at Gem State.

