Vote for the Treasure Valley baseball player of the week (April 15 to 21)

BASEBALL

Davey Green, Mountain View: Threw a five-inning, two-hit shutout and struck out three in an 11-0 win at Boise.

Elijah Wilson, Middleton: Went a combined 4-for-5 with a triple and six RBIs in wins over Capital and Centennial.

Caleb Zawadzki, Eagle: Struck out 17 while holding Timberline to one unearned run on five hits in a complete-game win. He also went 2-for-4 with two triples and two RBIs at the plate.

Brady Robinson, Borah: Pitched six shutout innings, giving up four hits and striking out 11 in a 3-0 win vs. Centennial. He then homered and drove in three runs vs. Nampa.

Javin Ellett, Rocky Mountain: Went 8-for-14 with two doubles, a triple and 10 RBIs to lead the Grizzlies to a 3-1 record for the week.

Grayden Lucas, Skyview: Struck out 13 while holding Bishop Kelly to one unearned run on three hits in a complete-game victory.

Zaylor Bruegeman, Caldwell: Pitched a seven-inning, two-hit shutout and struck out 11 in a 5-0 win over Vallivue.

Dillon Fine, Homedale: Tossed a one-hit shutout and struck out 16 through seven innings in an 8-0 win vs. Fruitland. He also went 6-for-6 with a home run and eight runs scored in two games.

Blake Wilson, Cole Valley Christian: Went 6-for-13 with three doubles, a home and nine RBIs in three wins for the Chargers. He also struck out seven in four innings for win vs. New Plymouth.

Teagan Kinney, Marsing: Pitched 3 ⅓ no-hit innings, struck out seven and homered and drove in two runs in a 6-5 win over North Star Charter.

Brayden Schaefer, Nampa Christian: Struck out 14 and held New Plymouth to one unearned run on one hit through six innings. He also went 4-for-8 with five RBIs in three games.

Gabe Goodman, Idaho City: Pitched a five-inning no-hitter and struck out 14 in a 19-0 win over Wilder.

