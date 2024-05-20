Vote for the Treasure Valley baseball player of the week (May 13 to 19)

Gage Haws, Owyhee: Didn’t allow a hit or a run in 5 ⅓ innings of relief to pick up a win and a save as the Storm won their third straight 5A state title.

Jeff Thompson, Rocky Mountain: Went 5-for-10 with three doubles and five RBIs to lead the Grizzlies to a second-place finish at the 5A state tournament.

Evan Perry, Mountain View: Went 6-for-13 with four RBIs, and threw two scoreless innings of relief to help the eighth-seeded Mavericks win the 5A third-place trophy.

Zach Wright, Bishop Kelly: Tossed a two-hit shutout to lead the Knights to a 9-0 win over Bonneville in the 4A state semifinals and a state runner-up trophy.

Caden Yesford, Skyview: Pitched a five-inning, no-hit shutout and struck out six in a 10-0 win over Pocatello for the 4A consolation trophy. He also went 3-for-7 with a double and two RBIs for the weekend.

Dillon Fine, Homedale: Struck out 15 and held Kimberly to one run on two hits in a 3-1 victory over Kimberly in the 3A state semifinals. He also went 5-for-11 to lead the Trojans to a second-place trophy.

Kaden Cole, Parma: Fired a two-hit shutout and struck out 10 in a 7-0 win over South Fremont in the 3A state consolation game.

Chris Bobrowski, Cole Valley Christian: Went 6-for-9 with a triple and five RBIs to lead the Chargers to the 2A consolation trophy.

