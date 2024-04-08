Vote for the Treasure Valley baseball player of the week (April 1 to 7)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman baseball player of the week contest.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes. This is not meant to be scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

BASEBALL

Bryson Shea, Eagle: Held Rocky Mountain to one run on four hits while striking out 11 in a 6-1 victory.

Haiden Delong, Timberline: Pitched 2 ⅓ perfect innings with five strikeouts and laced a bases-loaded, two-run single in a 5-2 win over Centennial.

Evan Brown, Boise: Hit a walk-off, inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the eighth inning of a 6-5 win against Capital.

Nathan Kessinger, Nampa: Hit a walk-off single back up the middle in the bottom of the eighth inning, leading the Bulldogs to a 2-1 win vs. Meridian.

Caden Yesford, Skyview: Threw a five-inning, three-hit shutout and struck out nine in a 10-0 win over Pocatello. He also went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI.

Dillon Fine, Homedale: Went 6-for-10 with a double, a triple, a home run, three RBIs and three stolen bases in three games.

Braxton Heffelfinger, Parma: Held McCall-Donnelly to one hit and struck out six in a 10-0, five-inning victory.

Dylan Brown, Cole Valley Christian: Tossed a five-inning, complete-game shutout, holding New Plymouth to one hit while striking out 11.

Ashton Robinson, New Plymouth: Homered twice and drove in five runs in an 11-9 win at Melba.

Nate Rundquist, Nampa Christian: Came off the bench to hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth of a 5-4 win vs. Melba.

Isaac Bay, Vision Charter: Threw a five-inning, one-hit shutout and struck out 10 in a 26-0 victory at Wilder. He also went 4-for-5 with three doubles and four RBIs at the plate.

Kas Bachman, Rimrock: Went 5-for-6 with two doubles and seven RBIs in a 37-3 win against Wilder.

