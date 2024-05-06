Vote for the Treasure Valley baseball player of the week (April 29 to May 5)

Help us choose the best of the best in the latest Idaho Statesman baseball player of the week contest.

Polls close at noon Wednesday. Read about all the candidates and their accomplishments below.

You can vote multiple times. This is meant to be a fun way to show support for athletes. This is not meant to be scientific.

Nominations are submitted by area coaches or taken from stats reported to the Idaho Statesman.

BASEBALL

Conner Marshall, Mountain View: Pitched a complete game in a 4-1 win over Timberline in the first round of the 5A District Three Tournament, holding the Wolves to one unearned run on four hits while striking out seven.

Brady Robinson, Borah: Threw a two-hit shutout and struck out 15 in a 3-0 win vs. Boise in the first round of the 5A District Three Tournament.

Jackson Wendt, Rocky Mountain: Went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs in an 11-1 win over Capital in the first round of the 5A District Three Tournament.

Adam Fulton, Eagle: Hit a one-run single in the top of the ninth inning to lead the Mustangs to a 2-1 win at Boise.

Bryson Oswald, Ridgevue: Went 6-for-10 with five RBIs and two stolen bases, and pitched four scoreless innings while striking out four in three wins last week.

Grayden Lucas, Skyview: Threw a five-inning, two-hit shutout and struck out eight in an 11-0 win at Emmett.

Zaylor Bruegeman, Caldwell: Led the Cougars to a first-round win in the 4A District Three Tournament by throwing a complete game, holding Vallivue to one run (none earned) on three hits while striking out six in a 2-1 victory.

Kaden Mullins, Nampa Christian: Earned two wins on the mound, throwing 13 innings and striking out 16 while holding opponents to two runs (one earned) on three hits.

Teagan Kinney, Marsing: Struck out 20 in 13 innings while giving up two runs (none earned) on seven hits. He also went 6-for-14 with two doubles, a home run and eight RBIs.

Tell Jewell, Idaho City: Threw five, no-hit innings and struck out nine for the win in a 12-2 victory vs. Gem State.

Can’t see the below poll? Click here to open it in a mobile-friendly window.