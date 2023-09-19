Vote for the top Nashville area high school football defensive player at midseason

We selected 15 top Nashville area defensive players midway through the TSSAA football season.

Now you get to pick the best.

See the candidates below and vote for your top player by clicking on the image at the bottom of the story.

The poll will close at noon Friday.

AJ Barbat, Brentwood Academy: The senior linebacker has 59 tackles, two pass breakups and one forced fumble.

Max Orefice, Brentwood: The senior linebacker has 77 tackles and two tackles for loss.

Crews Law, Christ Presbyterian: The North Carolina linebacker commitment has 32 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Nate Adams, Clay County: The junior cornerback has seven interceptions and two pick-sixes in five games. He also has 12 pass breakups and 21 tackles.

Jordan Houston, East Nashville: The senior linebacker has 33 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions for touchdowns and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Elijah Groves, East Robertson: The Kentucky linebacker commitment has 36 tackles, two forced fumbles and three interceptions.

Carlos Owens, Green Hill: The senior linebacker has 46 tackles, three forced fumbles and eight tackles for loss.

Kaiki Baker, Hillsboro: The UAB defensive back commitment has 32 tackles, four interceptions, two forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns.

Mason Hawk, James Lawson: The senior safety has 51 tackles, six tackles for loss, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, four pass breakups and a defensive touchdown.

Edwin Spillman, Lipscomb Academy: The senior Tennessee linebacker commitment has 59 tackles and two sacks.

Eric Hazzard, Page: The senior linebacker had 30 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and five sacks.

Joshua Sims, Pearl-Cohn: The sophomore defensive back has three interceptions, three forced fumbles and 24 tackles, including a tackle for loss. He has also blocked a punt.

Jaylan Thompson, Riverdale: The Michigan State safety commitment has 25 tackles, three pass breakups, one fumble recovery, one interception and a defensive touchdown.

Kam Frierson, Rockvale: The senior defensive lineman has 38 tackles, five sacks, six tackles for loss, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. He also has scored a defensive touchdown.

Peyton Hix, Smith County: He has 47 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two defensive touchdowns.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville area high school football: Vote for top defensive player at midseason