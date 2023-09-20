Vote for the top Memphis area high school football defensive player at midseason

We selected 10 top Memphis area defensive players midway through the TSSAA football season.

Now you get to pick the best.

Jacquan Davis, Fairley: Davis leads the Bulldogs defense with four interceptions on nine tackles as a defensive back.

Kylan Dickey, Germantown: Dickey has 27 tackles, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and an interception this season. He also has a defensive touchdown.

Tristan Euell, Collierville: Euell is the second leading tackler on the Dragons’ defense with 26 tackles. He also has 12 tackles for loss and leads the team with three sacks.

Kamarion Franklin, Lake Cormorant: Franklin, an Ole Miss football commit and No. 1 ranked player in Mississippi, has 24 tackles with three tackles for loss and a sack this season.

Antoine Keefer, Southwind: Keefer is anchoring the Southwind defense this season, leading the team with 46 tackles, seven tackles for loss and four sacks.

David Milburn, Bartlett: Milburn is the Panthers’ leading tackler with 43 total tackles. He also has 12 tackles for loss and five sacks.

Brandon Nicholson, MUS: Nicholson, a Stanford football commit, is tied for the most interceptions on the team with two. He also has nine tackles and four pass breakups.

Devin Rutherford, Bartlett: Rutherford has 21 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions and two pass breakups.

Hudson Shoaf, MUS: Shoaf leads the Owls defense with 41 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks.

Jaylon Smith, Sheffield: Smith leads the team with 51 tackles and 12 tackles for loss. He also has four sacks.

