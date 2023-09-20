Vote for the top Memphis area high school football offensive player at midseason

We selected 10 top Memphis area offensive players midway through the TSSAA football season.

Now you get to pick the best.

See the candidates below and vote for your top player

The poll will close at 3 p.m. Friday.

Rhyan Brown, Melrose: Brown is off to another strong start for the Golden Wildcats with 574 rushing yards with 10 touchdowns.

Aidan Glover, Collierville: Glover has done it all for the Dragons this season with 1,126 passing yards with 14 touchdowns and just one interception. On the ground, he has 126 yards and four touchdowns.

Radarious Jackson, Sheffield: Jackson has 758 all-purpose yards with 10 total touchdowns for the Knights this season.

Geron Johnson, Bartlett: Johnson has been on a roll since Week 3 of the TSSAA high school football season with 869 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

Malik Mason, Fairley: Mason has been one of the top running backs in the area with 602 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Kelvin Perkins, Southwind: Perkins has been one of the top quarterbacks in the area this year throwing 918 yards, no interceptions and 17 passing touchdowns. He is also the Jaguars’ leading rusher with 217 yards and four touchdowns.

Brian Shields, FACS: Shields has nearly 1,000 all-purpose yards, including 631 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. He has 15 total touchdowns this season.

Skylan Smith, Covington: Smith has 774 on the ground so far with 12 rushing touchdowns for the Chargers.

Christopher Talley, Whitehaven: Talley has been one of the top offensive players for the Tigers this season with 547 rushing yards and nearly 700 all-purpose yards and eight total touchdowns.

Cordero Walker, Germantown: Walker has over 1,000 all-purpose yards, including over 600 passing yards and more than 13 total touchdowns.

Reach Wynston Wilcox at wwilcox@gannett.com

