VOTE: Time to pick Happy State Bank Male Athlete of the Week

Hart Pisani, Amarillo Globe-News
It's time to vote for Happy State Bank Male Athlete of the Week. Polls are open until Noon on Thursday. Let's take a look at this week's nominees.

Oliver Parsons, Amarillo High: Hauled in six catches for 241 yards and four touchdowns against Lubbock Coronado.

Cole Todd, Kress: Ran 16 times for 149 yards and two touchdowns, added 12 tackles and two interceptions on defense including a pick six with a TFL and a fumble recovery.

Carson Seaman, Friona: Seaman ran 18 times for 153 yards and two touchdowns while throwing for 214 yards on 10 completions with four touchdowns against Dimmitt.

Corey Stancell, Farwell: Stancell ran for three touchdowns, caught another and had an interception for a touchdown against Fritch.

Elyes Torres, Highland Park: Torres had 11 catches for 241 yards and five touchdowns against West Texas.

Reid Macon, West Palins: Went 14-of-15 passing with four touchdowns against Levelland.

Creed Newkirk, Wheeler: Newkirk ran for 134 yards and a score while adding 10 tackles and an interception against Shamrock.

Kaden Crooks, Canadian: Crooks ran for 217 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries against Spearman.

Julio Valdez, Stratford: Ran for 139 yards while catching six passes for 108 yards and scoring two total touchdowns.

Keaton Fellers, West Texas: Ran for 137 yards and three touchdowns while passing for a fourth against Highland Park.

