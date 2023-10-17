VOTE: Time to pick Happy State Bank Male Athlete of the Week

It's time to vote for Happy State Bank Male Athlete of the Week. Polls are open until Noon on Thursday. Let's take a look at this week's nominees.

Oliver Parsons, Amarillo High: Hauled in six catches for 241 yards and four touchdowns against Lubbock Coronado.

Cole Todd, Kress: Ran 16 times for 149 yards and two touchdowns, added 12 tackles and two interceptions on defense including a pick six with a TFL and a fumble recovery.

Carson Seaman, Friona: Seaman ran 18 times for 153 yards and two touchdowns while throwing for 214 yards on 10 completions with four touchdowns against Dimmitt.

Corey Stancell, Farwell: Stancell ran for three touchdowns, caught another and had an interception for a touchdown against Fritch.

Elyes Torres, Highland Park: Torres had 11 catches for 241 yards and five touchdowns against West Texas.

Reid Macon, West Palins: Went 14-of-15 passing with four touchdowns against Levelland.

Creed Newkirk, Wheeler: Newkirk ran for 134 yards and a score while adding 10 tackles and an interception against Shamrock.

Kaden Crooks, Canadian: Crooks ran for 217 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries against Spearman.

Julio Valdez, Stratford: Ran for 139 yards while catching six passes for 108 yards and scoring two total touchdowns.

Keaton Fellers, West Texas: Ran for 137 yards and three touchdowns while passing for a fourth against Highland Park.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Voting open for Happy State Bank Male Athlete of the Week