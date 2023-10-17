Advertisement

VOTE: Time to choose the Happy State Bank Female Athlete of the Week

Hart Pisani, Amarillo Globe-News
It's time again to choose the Happy State Bank Female Athlete of the Week. Polls are open until noon on Thursday. Let's take a look at the nominees.

Aaniyah Kitchen, West Plains: Kitchen had 17 kills against Canyon with 13 kills and three blocks against Randall.

Harlie Brabham, SJCA: Brabham had four kills, nine assists and 10 digs against Denton Calvary with seven aces, four kills, nine assists and six digs against Fellowship Academy.

London Baker, Hereford: Baker had 35 assists against Dumas with 35 assists and 11 kills against Pampa.

Cali McKinley, Canyon: Against Borger, McKinley had 10 kills, four blocks and four aces. Against West Plains, McKinley had eight kills with five blocks.

Ava Sharp, River Road: Against Dimmitt, Sharp had 11 digs. Against Dalhart, she had 15 digs and three assists with two blocks.

Addison Lindley, West Texas: Had 22 assists against Vega.

Maecie Hawthorne, Pampa: Had 15 assists and 15 digs against Hereford.

Blair Pennington, Amarillo High: Had 21 assists, three aces and 12 digs against Palo Duro with 19 assists, one ace and seven digs against Caprock.

Meredith Sanning, Tascosa: Had 39 assists and four aces against Caprock.

Sidney Soria, Randall: Soria had 57 assists and 19 digs against West Plains with 36 assists against Dumas.

