VOTE: Time to choose the Happy State Bank Female Athlete of the Week

It's time again to choose the Happy State Bank Female Athlete of the Week. Polls are open until noon on Thursday. Let's take a look at the nominees.

Aaniyah Kitchen, West Plains: Kitchen had 17 kills against Canyon with 13 kills and three blocks against Randall.

Harlie Brabham, SJCA: Brabham had four kills, nine assists and 10 digs against Denton Calvary with seven aces, four kills, nine assists and six digs against Fellowship Academy.

London Baker, Hereford: Baker had 35 assists against Dumas with 35 assists and 11 kills against Pampa.

Cali McKinley, Canyon: Against Borger, McKinley had 10 kills, four blocks and four aces. Against West Plains, McKinley had eight kills with five blocks.

Ava Sharp, River Road: Against Dimmitt, Sharp had 11 digs. Against Dalhart, she had 15 digs and three assists with two blocks.

Addison Lindley, West Texas: Had 22 assists against Vega.

Maecie Hawthorne, Pampa: Had 15 assists and 15 digs against Hereford.

Blair Pennington, Amarillo High: Had 21 assists, three aces and 12 digs against Palo Duro with 19 assists, one ace and seven digs against Caprock.

Meredith Sanning, Tascosa: Had 39 assists and four aces against Caprock.

Sidney Soria, Randall: Soria had 57 assists and 19 digs against West Plains with 36 assists against Dumas.

