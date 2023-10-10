VOTE: Time to choose the Happy State Bank Male Athlete of the Week

It's time once again to vote for the Happy State Bank Male Athlete of the Week. We have some great nominees this week, including one who doesn't even play football. Voting is open until Thursday at noon. Let's take a look at the nominees this week.

Isaac Reynolds, Tennis, Canyon: The Eagles' number one went undefeated in district for both singles and doubles. He lost 37 games in singles all season and is 24-0. District 5-4A has four of the top eight teams in the state.

Bryce Braden, QB/LB, Stratford: Against Farwell, went 12-of-16 for 168 yards and three touchdowns, ran 18 times for 113 yards and two touchdowns, and compiled 20 tackles with two sacks and one hurry on defense.

Julian Cervantes, WR, Perryton: Caught nine passes for 226 yards and two scores while rushing for 61 yards and a score on seven carries. Also went 2-of-3 passing for 37 yards and a touchdown.

Camren Cavalier, QB, Canadian: Went 23-of-37 for 264 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 119 yards and two scores against Childress.

Dawson Jaco, QB, Bushland: Went 21-of-27 passing for 387 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for a seventh against Muleshoe.

Broxton Robinson, QB, Panhandle: Robinson went 12-of-16 passing for 202 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 251 yards and three scores on 26 attempts against Highland Park. Added a sack and an interception on defense.

Blu Washington, ATH, Wildorado: Had 17 carries for 196 yards and four touchdowns, two catches for 45 yards for one score, three kickoff returns for 137 yards and two touchdowns and 10 tackles on defense against Lubbock Kingdom Prep.

Carson Seaman, QB, Friona: Seaman ran for 159 yards and three scores while passing for two touchdowns against Tulia.

Pratt McClain, RB/LB, Gruver: McClain ran 19 times for 116 yards and one score while compiling nine tackles with three sacks and a forced fumble on defense against Guymon (OK).

Carson Taver, QB, Wellington: Taver threw four touchdowns and ran for 80 yards and a score against Shamrock.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Vote for high school Happy State Bank Male Athlete of the Week