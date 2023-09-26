VOTE: Time to choose the Happy State Bank Male Athlete of the Week

Time to choose the Happy State Bank Male Athlete of the Week. We have 10 excellent athletes to choose from in high school football once more. Check out this week's nominees below after you take a look at some links to our other stories.

More: Top football performers from week five in the Texas Panhandle

More: Top ten football teams in the Texas Panhandle after week five

More: Top five six-man football teams in the Texas Panhandle after week five

Holden Tice, QB, Claude: Tice threw for 199 yards and three scores while rushing for 115 yards and four touchdowns on five carries against Meadow.

Will Flaming, QB, Amarillo High: Went 12-for-18 passing for 266 yards and a touchdown, ran for another touchdown and caught a 27-yard touchdown against Tascosa.

Tony Salazar, RB, Dimmitt: Ran for 397 yards and seven touchdowns against Highland Park.

Brady Thompson, QB, Highland Park: Thompson went 16-of-25 for 356 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 65 yards and a sixth score against Dimmitt.

Darien Lewis, QB/DB, Palo Duro: Scored five total touchdowns on offense and added four tackles with an interception on his birthday against Randall.

Brylyn Lopez, RB, Hereford: Ran for 204 yards and two touchdowns against Plainview.

KJ Jennings, QB, Borger: Went 18-of-22 passing for 191 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 179 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Dalhart.

Cade Seaman, RB/LB, Spearman: Ran for 194 yards and two touchdowns while recovering a fumble on defense in an upset win over Farwell.

Jordi Hernandez, RB, West Plains: Ran for 209 yards and three touchdowns against Estacado.

Brayson Choate, RB/LB, Panhandle: Had 10 tackles on defense while rushing for 132 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Happy State Bank Male Athlete of the Week voting open now