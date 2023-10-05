Vote: Who do you think is the top South Bend area high school football player so far?

SOUTH BEND — If you include the postseason, we have reached the halfway point of the high school football seasons in Indiana and Michigan.

It's week eight of 15 for Indiana and seven of 14 for Michigan. That makes it a perfect time to vote for who has been the top South Bend Tribune area high school football player through the halfway point of the season.

Fifteen players are nominated below from 15 different schools. The poll begins at 9 a.m. ET Thursday, Oct. 5 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. ET. The results will then be made public Monday, Oct. 9.

Here are the 15 nominees, listed in alphabetical order by school.

Brandywine junior Carter Sobecki

Sobecki has been strong on both sides of the ball for the Bobcats, totaling 57 tackles on defense while accumulating 353 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on offense.

Bremen junior Tyrus Graverson

Graverson is third in Indiana in receiving yards through seven games with 869, adding eight touchdowns as well.

Goshen senior Drew Elliott

Elliott has had to do a lot for a shorthanded RedHawks team. He has 727 rushing yards and six touchdowns on offense, 65 tackles on defense and averages 39.5 yards/punt on special teams.

Glenn senior Chase Miller

Miller has thrown for 599 yards and four touchdowns, rushed for 550 yards and seven scores and has intercepted six passes on defense for the Falcons.

LaVille senior Lucas Plummer

Plummer has been versatile this year. On offense, he has 806 yards passing, 262 yards rushing and 12 total touchdowns. He's made 32 tackles on defense, plus he handles kicking duties for the Lancers, making 4-of-6 field goals and 19-of-23 PAT's.

Mishawaka senior Brady Fisher

Fisher has handled the quarterback position of the Cavemen's triple-option offense effectively, leading the team with 722 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. He's also thrown for 523 yards and eight scores.

New Prairie senior Marshall Kmiecik

A dual-threat quarterback, Kmiecik has nearly identical yardage totals (836 passing, 840 rushing) and 21 combined touchdowns (14 pass, seven rush). He's also thrown zero interceptions so far this year.

Niles junior Paul Hess III

Hess has led the Vikings' triple-option rushing attack with 536 yards and 12 touchdowns. He's also added 25.5 tackles, one sack and an interception on defense.

Northridge senior Brock Thompson

Thompson anchors a stingy Northridge defense. He's totaled 41 tackles so far, 10.5 for loss. He also has six sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception.

NorthWood senior NiTareon Tuggle

The University of Georgia commit has 45 catches for 619 yards and nine touchdowns so far as a receiver. He also added a 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in last week's win over Mishawaka and has an interception on defense for the Panthers this year as well.

Penn senior Nolan McCullough

McCullough has the Penn offense playing well this year. He's thrown for 732 yards and seven touchdowns, while adding 390 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground as well.

South Bend Adams senior Braylon Williams

Williams has made his biggest impact on defense, hauling in six interceptions. He's also been a productive wide receiver with 441 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

South Bend Riley senior Robert Nabieu

Nabieu is one of the top linebackers in the area, recording 60 tackles (17 for loss), four sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass deflections.

South Bend Saint Joseph senior Hayden Miller

Miller has had a breakout senior campaign, hauling in 27 receptions for 403 yards and eight touchdowns. He also has 14 tackles and an interception on defense.

Triton senior Cole Shively

Shively has done a little of everything for the Trojans. He has 654 passing yards and seven passing touchdowns, 458 rushing yards and eight rushing scores, 41 tackles and three interceptions on defense, and is 20-for-25 on PAT's and 3-for-7 on field goals.

