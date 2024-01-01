VOTE: Which team will win the NFC South this season?

With one game left to play in the 2023 season, the Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints are still alive in the NFC South race.

The Bucs currently lead the division, but if they lose to the Panthers in Week 18, the winner of the Falcons-Saints matchup will take the NFC South crown. Based on how inconsistent all four teams have been this season, it’s pretty hard to predict what’s going to happen in the final week of the season.

So, which team will win the NFC South? Cast your vote in our latest fan poll below!

