Vote for the Storm Works Roofing & Restoration Football Football player of the Week

With the ninth week of high school football in the books, Rich Garven takes a look at some of the top performances for readers to vote on to decide the StormWorks Roofing & Restoration football player of the week.

Congratulations to Lunenburg's Hunter Matson, who came out on top of last week's poll with 45,633 votes (55.4 percent) to hold off St. Paul's John Walsh Karam (24,016 votes) and Tantasqua's Jack Rapose (10.462 votes).

(Players of the Week honorees are compiled from game reports and statistics called in by each school or from in-person, game-day reporting by a T&G sportswriter.)

More: Hometeam Central Mass. high school football standings, leaders

Jarrett Cortez, Southbridge

The senior defensive end was stout at the line of scrimmage and disruptive in the backfield as the Pioneers rallied for a 20-16 victory over Murdock to break into the win column. Cortez made a team-high 14 tackles, including four for a loss, as the Pioneers allowed a season-low 16 points.

Connor Cox, Clinton

The sophomore running back found the end zone twice as the Gaels defeated South Shore Voke, 38-8, in a Division 7 state tournament first-round game to move to 5-4. Cox scored on runs of 15 and 59 yards to record his second multiple-touchdown game of the season and give him seven TDs this fall.

Bryce Goulet, Tyngsborough

The senior quarterback piled up the yards and the points as the Tigers rolled to a 53-26 win over Gardner in a Division 7 state tournament first-round game to improve to 7-2. Goulet was 8 of 12 passing for 140 yards and three touchdowns (11, 21, 30 yards) and rushed for 122 yards and a TD on 10 carries.

Garrett Giorgio, Hudson

The junior running back/linebacker was an impact player on both sides of the ball as the Hawks rolled to a 42-27 win over Sandwich in a Division 6 state tournament first-round game to raise their record to 7-2. Giorgio rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and made a team-high 12 tackles.

Nay'Jean Holley, Bartlett

The senior running back went on a scoring spree as the Indians defeated St. Paul, 42-14, to improve to 4-5. Holley rushed for 166 yards and three touchdowns (5, 8, 55 yards) as he surpassed the 1,000-yard plateau for the season and caught a 30-yard TD scoring strike to give him his first four-TD game.

Adam Howe, Tantasqua

The junior quarterback was in fine form from the opening whistle as the Warriors defeated Algonquin, 35-12, to improve to 4-5 with their second straight win. Howe was 16 of 19 passing for 180 yards and two first-quarter touchdowns and rushed for 43 yards a TD, which pushed the lead to 20-0, on five carries.

Caden Lane, Wachusett

The junior receiver/defensive back showcased his versatility as the Moutaineers topped Marlborough, 34-0, to improve to 3-6. Lane rushed for a 10-yard touchdown in the first quarter and caught a 52-yard scoring strike in the third for his second multi-TD game of the season and recorded an interception.

Ryan Quinn, Monty Tech

The senior running back made himself at home in the end zone as the Bulldogs topped Quabbin, 41-24, to improve to 5-4 with their fourth straight win. Quinn rushed for touchdowns of 10, 20 and 10 yards to give him nine TDs in the past four games and surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the season.

Keegan Rose, St. Bernard’s

The senior running back/defensive back was a two-way standout as the Bernardians rolled to a 38-8 win over Lunenburg to stop a seven-game slide. Rose rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown (12 yards) on 20 carries, caught two passes for 38 yards and made seven tackles.

Wesley Williams, Grafton

The multifaceted senior was a three-phase contributor as the Gators blanked South, 21-0, in a Division 4 state tournament first-round game to move to 7-2. Williams returned a kickoff 82-yards for a touchdown to break a scoreless tie, totaled 21 yards on five touches and collected four tackles and an interception.

Tyler Withers, Quaboag

The senior running back was a productive rusher and receiver as the Cougars topped Worcester Tech, 34-0, to improve to 6-3 with their second consecutive victory. Withers rushed for 105 yards and three first-half touchdowns as he surpassed the 1,000-yard mark and caught three passes for 44 yards and a TD.

Caden Woolfrey, Groton-Dunstable

The 5-foot-8, 140-pound senior running back had his first multi-touchdown game of the season as the Crusaders rallied to defeat Fitchburg, 16-12, and break into the win column. Woolfrey caught a 12-yard TD in the first quarter to open the scoring and dashed 9 yards in the third for the game-winning score.

Cast Your Vote

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Vote for the Storm Works Roofing & Restoration Football Football player of the Week