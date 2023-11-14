Vote for the Storm Works Roofing & Restoration Football Football player of the Week

Fans can vote for the top Central Mass. high school athlete every week on telegram.com.

With the 10th week of high school football in the books, Rich Garven takes a look at some of the top performances for readers to vote on to decide the StormWorks Roofing & Restoration football player of the week.

Congratulations to Quaboag's Tyler Withers for grabbing the top spot in last week's poll, recording 10,777 votes (45 percent) to hold off Hudson's Garrett Giorgio (6,777 votes) for the honor.

(Players of the Week honorees are compiled from game reports and statistics called in by each school or from in-person, game-day reporting by a T&G sportswriter.)

Jake Attaway, Hudson

The junior quarterback kept drives alive and finished them as the Hawks moved to 8-2 with a 27-13 win over Lynnfield in the Division 6 state quarterfinals. Attaway rushed for a career-high 261 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, averaging 13.1 yards a tote and scoring on runs of 10 and 76 yards.

Salvi Bilotta, St. Bernard’s

The senior quarterback led the way in a scoring spree as the Bernardians topped Quabbin, 42-0, to notch their third win of the season. Bilotta was 8 of 16 passing for 122 yards and a touchdown (8 yards) and rushed for 28 yards and two TDs on six carries, reaching the end zone on totes of 4 and 9 yards.

Kaiden Brochu, Bay Path

The junior running back was electrifying while propelling the Minutemen to a 53-8 win over Essex Tech in a state vocational large school quarterfinal that raised their record to 7-3. Brochu returned a punt 53 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and rushed for TDs of 32 and 78 yards in the second while finishing with 208 yards on eight carries along with a 22-yard reception.

Ethan Frisch, Clinton

The junior linebacker was a defensive stalwart as the Gaels defeated Rockland, 49-6, in the Division 7 state quarterfinals to improve to 6-4. Frisch recorded two sacks and made a team-high 12 tackles as the Gaels tied their season low for points allowed in a game.

Mason Griffiths, Leicester

The senior quarterback made plays through the air and on the ground as the Wolverines raced to a 34-6 win over Bartlett to notch their third win of the fall. Griffiths rushed for 159 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, was 6 of 11 passing for 50 yards and a TD and converted three of four extra points to boot.

Dylan Hendrickson, North

The senior running back had a game to remember as the Polar Bears collected a wild, 54-28 win over David Prouty to improve to 7-3. Hendrickson, who came into the game with four touchdowns, matched that total in the first half, scoring on runs of 4, 20, 4, and 20 yards.

Sergio Hernandez, Millbury

The junior running back led the Woolies in rushing for the seventh straight game as they defeated Sutton, 44-14, to move to 6-4. Hernandez piled up 115 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries, scoring on runs of 15, 45 and 35 yards for his second three-TD and third 100-plus yard games of the season.

Cam LaChapelle, Uxbridge

The sophomore running back was his typically elusive and tackle-breaking self as the Spartans topped Tyngsborough, 33-7, in the Division 7 state quarterfinals to improve to 10-0. LaChapelle rushed for 230 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, including a 54-yard TD dash on the first play from scrimmage.

Austin McCormick, Grafton

The junior defensive tackle was stout and disruptive as the Gators edged Marblehead, 17-6, in the Division 4 state quarterfinals to raise their record to 8-2. McCormick collected a team-high 11 tackles, two coming on sacks to give him seven quarterback takedowns on the season.

Joey Pineyro, Narragansett

The senior running back-linebacker was a three-phase contributor as the Warriors topped Lunenburg, 21-6, to improve to 6-4. Pineyro rushed for 45 yards and a TD on 20 carries, returned a kickoff 67 yards for a TD and collected a team-high 10 tackles and a sack.

Michael Reardon Jr., North Middlesex

The senior quarterback had another productive game through the air as the Patriots defeated Tantasqua, 42-13, to improve to 7-3. Reardon threw three touchdown passes (44, 1, 8 yards), one shy of matching his career high which he accomplished twice this season, to give him 19 scoring strikes.

Jonathan Ruas, West Boylston

The senior running back had his third multiple-touchdown game of the season as the Lions rolled to a 43-7 win over Blackstone-Millville in the Division 8 state quarterfinals to improve to 10-0. Ruas had three carries, which he turned into 43 yards and two TDs to boost his season total to an even dozen.

Drew Vincequere, Shrewsbury

The senior quarterback produced points as a runner, passer and receiver as the Colonials defeated Doherty, 21-14, to raise their record to 6-4. Vincequere rushed for 68 yards and a touchdown on five carries, threw a 29-yard scoring strike and caught a two-point conversion pass.

