Vote for the Storm Works Roofing High School Football Player of the Week for Week 6

The winner for the Week 5 Storm Works Roofing Football Player of the Week poll was GNB Voc-Tech’s Nick Boucher. Boucher received more than 12,000 votes (56%) to earn the honor.

Boucher threw two touchdown passes as GNB Voc-Tech beat Seekonk to capture its second win of the season.

Previous winners were Boucher, New Bedford’s Jarren Goodine and Wareham’s Jayce Travers and Ty-Rell Pires.

Here's your chance to vote for the top high school performance among SouthCoast football players from last week.

(Editor's Note: Voting will end on Sunday night at 8 p.m.)

Here’s a look at last week’s top performers (listed in alphabetical order by school):

Week 6 Roundup: New Bedford upsets B-R and more

Caiden Cyr, Apponequet

Cyr threw for a touchdown and rushed for another score as Apponequet beat D-R in a shootout.

Brody Joly, Apponequet

In a 44-40 win over Dighton-Rehoboth, Jolly scored six touchdowns. Joly returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown and added four touchdowns on runs of 5, 10, 5 and 26 yards. He also caught a 55-yard scoring strike from Caiden Cyr and punched in a 2-point conversion run.

Keegan Plante, Bishop Stang

Plante scored Stang’s lone touchdown in a loss to Cathedral on a 9-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Ray Gramlich, Dartmouth

Gramlich had 18 carries for 89 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns for Dartmouth in a win over Durfee.

Jackson Hart, Dartmouth

Hart completed five passes for 94 yards and connected on a pair of touchdown passes to keep Dartmouth undefeated on the season.

Colby Correia, Fairhaven

In addition to scoring on a 29-yard touchdown run, Correia had two interceptions on defense as Fairhaven shut out ORR.

Week 6: Dartmouth puts on another dominant display in win over Durfee

Justin Marques, Fairhaven

Marques scored three touchdowns on runs of 12, 3 and 12 yards to power the undefeated Blue Devils to a win over Old Rochester.

Connor McManus, GNB Voc-Tech

McManus knocked down a 30-yard field goal in GNB Voc-Tech’s 14-5 loss to Somerset Berkley.

Desmond Brunskill, New Bedford

Brunskill caught the Whalers’ only touchdown of the game in a win over B-R.

Shawn Waters, New Bedford

In his first starter, the sophomore quarterback threw a touchdown pass for New Bedford’s lone score in a 7-0 upset over Bridgewater-Raynham.

Stu Burnham, Old Colony

In addition to returning a kickoff 95 yards for a score, Burnham carried the ball seven times for 83 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns to power the Cougars to a win over Cape Cod Tech. Burnham also forced a fumble on defense.

Nathan Marden, Old Colony

Marden led the Cougars with 100 yards on six carries and scored a touchdown and a pair of 2-points conversions.

Gavin Martin, Old Rochester

Martin completed five passes for 101 yards for the Bulldogs in a loss to Fairhaven. He also had 20 rushing yards.

Ajay Lopes, Wareham

Lopes had a hand in five touchdowns for Wareham in a 52-30 win over Holbrook/Avon. In addition to rushing for three, he returned a kickoff for a score and also threw a scoring strike. Lopes finished with 220 rushing yards and 300 all-purpose yards. He also had an interception on defense.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Vote for the SouthCoast Football Player of the Week for Week 6