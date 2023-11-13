Vote for the Storm Works Roofing High School Football Offensive Player of the Week

Carver High's Tyler Lennox and Robbie Peterson have been voted the Storm Works Roofing & Restoration Offensive High School Football Players of the Week.

The duo combined to receive over 23,000 votes (50.6%) to earn the honor. Both starred in a 55-0 win over Franklin County Tech in the Division 8 playoffs. Lennox was 12 of 14 passing for 253 yards with six touchdowns, in the first half alone. Peterson hauled in five receptions for 114 yards and four TDs.

Luke Hartford + Nathan Ehui, Milton: In a 28-7 win over Dartmouth in the Div. 3 quarterfinal, both Wildcats ran for over 100 yards. Hartford had five rushes for 103 yards and a TD while Ehui turned 20 carries into 131 yards and a TD.

More: Final 4 calls these Wildcats again: Milton High football shuts down Dartmouth to advance

Running back Luke Hartford heads to the end zone in the first half. Milton High hosted Dartmouth in MIAA playoff football action on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023

Marshall Rice, Sr., BC High: Rice hauled in TD receptions of 62 and 28 yards in a 56-34 loss to St. John's Prep in the Div. 1 quarterfinals.

Eagles receiver Marshall Rice makes a cut to avoid a tackle. Boston College High hosted Taunton in MIAA football tournament play on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023

Tor Maas, Jr., Marshfield: Maas ran for a TD and threw for three more in a 51-24 win over Bishop Feehan in the Div. 3 quarterfinals.

Plymouth North's Brian Russell wraps up Marshfield's Tor Maas during first quarter action of their game in the Sweet 16 round of the Division 2 state tournament at Marshfield High on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Marshfield would go on to win 55-34.

Trevor Jones, Jr., Duxbury: Jones was 17 of 27 passing for 256 yards and a pair of TDs in a 31-0 win over Somerset Berkley in the Div. 4 quarterfinals.

Dragons QB Trevor Jones tries to avoid a sack by Hingham's Pat Ryan. The Hingham Harbormen hosted the Duxbury Dragons on the gridiron Friday, Oct. 27, 2023

Jackson Belsan + Lawson Foley, Scituate: No. 7 Scituate upset No. 2 Holliston, 27-24, in the Div. 4 quarterfinals. Belsen threw for 360 yards and four TDs in the win while Lawson Foley had five catches for 205 yards and a pair of TDs.

Raider #21 Ben Hudach gets tackled by Sailor #8 Lawson Foley after a short gain. The North Quincy Raiders football hosted the Scituate Sailors at Veterans Stadium on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023

Tyler Lennox + Robbie Peterson + Nate Helms, Carver: The Carver crew was at it again in a 49-27 win over KIPP Academy in the Div. 8 quarterfinals. Lennox was 22 of 32 passing for 355 yards and five TDs. Helms (five catches, 72 yards) hauled in three of those TDs. Peterson had five catches for 151 yards and two TDs.

#1 Robert Peterson of Carver makes a TD catch over #4 Andy Vilceron of the Blue Devils during the game at Randolph on Oct. 12, 2023.

Brayden Mahoney, Jr., Blue Hills: On the run-heavy Warriors, the quarterback starred in 46-12 win over Nashoba Tech in the MVADA Small School playoffs. He threw for 92 yards and three TDs in the win.

Blue Hills quarterback Brayden Mahoney looks to make a pass during the annual Thanksgiving game against Bristol-Plymouth.

Caleb Tripp, Jr., Bridgewater-Raynham: Tripp rushed for 171 yards and a TD in a 22-8 non-playoff win over Whitman-Hanson.

Bridgewater-Raynham players from left, Caleb Tripp and Benjamin Calnan before a game versus Brockton at Fenway Park on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022.

James Curry, Jr., Braintree: Curry rushed for 288 yards and four TDs in a 43-7 non-playoff win over New Bedford. He broke the program's single-season TD record in the win. He's now up to 21 TDs this fall.

Braintree leading rusher James Curry plows past some North Quincy defenders. The North Quincy Raiders hosted the Braintree Wamps at Veterans Stadium in Quincy for gridiron action on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023

Shane Wright, Sr., Archbishop Williams: Wright turned 15 carries into 293 yards and five TDs in a 40-21 non-playoff win over East Bridgewater. He went over the 1,000-yard mark for the season in the win.

Shane Wright, Archbishop Williams

Pat Deloughery, Oliver Ames: The quarterback led the Tigers to their first win as he was 17 of 23 passing for 213 yards and two TDs in a 20-14 victory over Martha's Vineyard.

Mikey Galligan, Jr., North Quincy: Galligan accounted for five TDs in a 42-21 win over Plymouth North. He was 12 of 21 passing for 151 yards and four TDs. He also ran for a 20-yard TD.

Raiders QB Mikey Galligan makes a pass down the sideline. The North Quincy Raiders football hosted the Scituate Sailors at Veterans Stadium on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023

Jake Attaway + Logan Luz, Jrs., Hudson: Attaway had 21 carries for 270 yards and two touchdowns and passed for another TD and Luz had 18 carries for 101 yards and a TD to power the fourth-seeded host Hawks (8-2) in a 27-13, Division 6 quarterfinal win over No. 5 Lynnfield (8-2). They'll face eighth-seeded Fairhaven (9-1) in the Final Four.

Hudson High junior quarterback Jake Attaway runs the ball during the Division 6, Elite 8 game versus Lynnfield at Morgan Bowl in Hudson, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Hudson defeated Lynnfield, 27-13.

Jack Buckley + Thomas Sousa, Jrs., Milford: The quarterback Buckley opened the scoring with a 6-yard run at the 4:32 mark in the first quarter and connected with the tight end Sousa (4 rec., 113 yds., TD) on a 39-yard TD in the third quarter as top-seeded Milford (9-1) defeated North Attleborough, 24-17. Buckley ran for 97 yards and threw for 152.

Milford High School quarterback junior Jack Buckley in the end zone for the first score against North Attleborough in a Division 3 state football quarterfinal, Nov. 10, 2023. At left are senior Aidan Watson, #7, and senior captain Oliver McKee.

Anthony DaSilva + Dasha Domercant, Srs., Bellingham: The quarterback Domercant and wide receiver DaSilva connected on TDs of 45 and 49 yards, but the host Blackhawks (6-4) couldn’t hold off 15th-seeded Stoneham (6-4) in a Division 6 state quarterfinal the Spartans won, 26-20.

Bellingham senior captain and quarterback Dasha Domercant (left) celebrates with senior Anthony Dasilva after defeating Maynard, 28-21, in the Division 6 Sweet 16 game at Alumni Field in Maynard, Nov. 3, 2023.

Max Dresens, Jr., Wayland: Dresens ran for 266 yards and three TDs on 23 rushes as the host Warriors (7-3) defeated Melrose, 35-28. Dresens also made a team-high six tackles on defense.

Wayland junior captain Max Dresens gains some yardage during the game against Acton-Boxborough at Leary Field in Acton, Sept 22, 2023.

Owen Ellsworth, Jr., Algonquin: Ellsworth rushed for two touchdowns as the visiting Titans blanked Nashoba, 17-0.

Algonquin’s Liam Snyder, center, looks to make a hand off to teammate Owen Ellsworth.

Adam Fransen, Sr., + Alex Burgos, Jr., Blackstone Valley Tech: Fransen rushed for three touchdowns and Burgos ran for a pair of scores and hit Bryce Sheldon for another as the host Beavers (5-4) rolled past Southeastern, 49-12, in a State Vocational Large Schools quarterfinal. Valley Tech will face Whittier Tech in a semifinal.

Blackstone Valley Tech's Adam Fransen is tackled by West Boylston's Aidan Hamilton.

Jesse Gagliardi, Soph., + Arnold Kawere + Teddy Ferrucci, Srs., Natick: The quarterback Gagliardi threw four touchdown passes, two to the wide receiver Kawere, and Ferrucci ran for two TDs as the host Redhawks (6-4) defeated Franklin, 42-20.

Natick High School quarterback Jesse Gagliardi throws at Milford, Sept. 22, 2023. Milford went on to win, 7-0.

Liam Kraby + Jack Carter, Fr., Millis: The quarterback Kraby rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion on 26 carries and also threw for two TDs to classmate Carter (who also ran in a TD for 3 total) as host Millis knocked off Holbrook/Avon, 43-30.

Kaua Lima + Devin Harding, Srs., Holliston: The quarterback Lima was 8-for-17 passing for 131 yards and a 44-yard TD pass to Connor Teague while also running for an 11-yard TD, and Harding ran 18 times for 102 yards and a 9-yard TD, but the Panthers (6-4) dropped a Division 4 state quarterfinal to No. 7 Scituate, 27-24.

Holliston High School's Devin Harding gets high fives after scoring against Ashland in the MIAA Div. 4 state football playoffs, Nov. 3, 2023.

