Vote for the Storm Works Roofing High School Football Defensive/ST Player of the Week
Carver High's Derek Lopes and Jake Hyland have been voted the Storm Works Roofing & Restoration High School Football Defensive/Special Teams Players of the Week.
That duo combined to receive 29,000 votes (49.4%) to earn the honor. In a 55-0 win over Franklin County Tech in the Division 8 playoffs, Hyland and Lopes both intercepted two passes and contributed to the shutout effort.
And this week's candidates are...
Griffin White, Sr., Milton: White recovered a pair of fumbles as Milton defeated Dartmouth, 28-7, in the Div. 3 quarterfinals.
Alex Barlow, Sr., Duxbury: Barlow was a two-way standout as Duxbury defeated Somerset Berkley, 31-0, in the Div. 4 quarterfinals. He helped hold the Raiders to a season-low 139 yards of offense. He also scored a pair of TDs on offense.
Vinny Mancini, Sr., Hanover: Mancini made 10 tackles, including one for a loss, a 31-0 win over Bishop Stang in the Div. 5 quarterfinals.
Liam Appleton, Sr., Cohasset: In a 35-8 win over Mashpee in the Div. 7 quarterfinals, Appleton returned an interception 45 yards for a score. He also rushed for a TD and had a TD catch.
Harold Smith, Jr., Oliver Ames: Smith played a big role as the Tigers picked up their first win of the season in a non-playoff game against Martha's Vineyard, 20-14. Smith intercepted a pass and turned 12 offensive touches into 191 yards and two TDs.
Danny Boulos, Jr., + Cooper Fossbender + Carlos Linton, Srs., Hopkinton: Each of the linebacker trio had an interception, with Boulos returning his 35 yards for a TD in the third quarter, as the host Hillers (5-5) blanked Dover-Sherborn, 20-0. Fossbender also scored on a 5-yard TD rush.
Tyrese Meuse, Jr., Hudson: Meuse had an interception as the host Hawks (8-2) defeated Lynnfield in a Division 6 state quarterfinal. They'll face eighth-seeded Fairhaven in the Final Four.
Nick Whitlock, Jr., + Troy Rudder, Soph., Blackstone Valley Tech: Rudder had his second interception of the season and Whitlock played lockdown defense and was perfect on all seven extra-point attempts for Valley Tech as the host Beavers (5-4) rolled to a 49-12 victory over Southeastern in a State Vocational Large Schools quarterfinal. Valley Tech will face Whittier Tech in a semifinal.
Votes are unlimited. Voting closes on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at noon. Emailed votes will not be counted. Send future nominations to cmcdaniel@wickedlocal.com.
