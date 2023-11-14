Vote for the Storm Works Roofing High School Football Defensive/ST Player of the Week

Carver High's Derek Lopes and Jake Hyland have been voted the Storm Works Roofing & Restoration High School Football Defensive/Special Teams Players of the Week.

That duo combined to receive 29,000 votes (49.4%) to earn the honor. In a 55-0 win over Franklin County Tech in the Division 8 playoffs, Hyland and Lopes both intercepted two passes and contributed to the shutout effort.

Griffin White, Sr., Milton: White recovered a pair of fumbles as Milton defeated Dartmouth, 28-7, in the Div. 3 quarterfinals.

The defense comes up with a fumble recovery by captain Griffin White. The Milton High Wildcats hosted the Dartmouth Indians in MIAA playoff football action on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023

Alex Barlow, Sr., Duxbury: Barlow was a two-way standout as Duxbury defeated Somerset Berkley, 31-0, in the Div. 4 quarterfinals. He helped hold the Raiders to a season-low 139 yards of offense. He also scored a pair of TDs on offense.

Duxbury's Alex Barlow, top, and Trevor Jones, right, take down Hanover's Connor Hutchinson, center, during high school football at Duxbury High School, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Tom Gorman/For The Patriot Ledger

Vinny Mancini, Sr., Hanover: Mancini made 10 tackles, including one for a loss, a 31-0 win over Bishop Stang in the Div. 5 quarterfinals.

Hawks #4 Vinny Mancini works to break a Spartan tackle. The Hanover Hawks hosted Bishop Stang Spartans in MIAA football action on Friday Nov. 10, 2023

Liam Appleton, Sr., Cohasset: In a 35-8 win over Mashpee in the Div. 7 quarterfinals, Appleton returned an interception 45 yards for a score. He also rushed for a TD and had a TD catch.

Cohasset's Liam Appleton is tackled by Mashpee’s Vincent Pinnetti after making a catch on a curl route during third quarter action of their game against Mashpee in the Elite 8 game of the Division 7 state tournament at Cohasset Middle High School on Friday, November 10, 2023. Cohasset would go on to win 35-8.

Harold Smith, Jr., Oliver Ames: Smith played a big role as the Tigers picked up their first win of the season in a non-playoff game against Martha's Vineyard, 20-14. Smith intercepted a pass and turned 12 offensive touches into 191 yards and two TDs.

Oliver Ames Harold T. Smith III was tackled by Canton's Effrem Gnepo during a game on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.

Danny Boulos, Jr., + Cooper Fossbender + Carlos Linton, Srs., Hopkinton: Each of the linebacker trio had an interception, with Boulos returning his 35 yards for a TD in the third quarter, as the host Hillers (5-5) blanked Dover-Sherborn, 20-0. Fossbender also scored on a 5-yard TD rush.

Hopkinton senior Cooper Fossbender runs the ball during the Hopkinton vs. Holliston football at Holliston High School in Holliston on Oct. 19, 2023.

Tyrese Meuse, Jr., Hudson: Meuse had an interception as the host Hawks (8-2) defeated Lynnfield in a Division 6 state quarterfinal. They'll face eighth-seeded Fairhaven in the Final Four.

Hudson High junior Tyrese Meuse holds onto the ball after making an interception from Lynnfield senior Ethan Francis as teammates Owen Nanartowich, quarterback Jake Attaway and junior Garrett Giorgio look on during the Division 6, Elite 8 game versus Lynnfield at Morgan Bowl in Hudson, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Hudson defeated Lynnfield, 27-13.

Nick Whitlock, Jr., + Troy Rudder, Soph., Blackstone Valley Tech: Rudder had his second interception of the season and Whitlock played lockdown defense and was perfect on all seven extra-point attempts for Valley Tech as the host Beavers (5-4) rolled to a 49-12 victory over Southeastern in a State Vocational Large Schools quarterfinal. Valley Tech will face Whittier Tech in a semifinal.

