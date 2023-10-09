Advertisement

Vote for the Storm Works Roofing High School Football Offensive Player of the Week

Chris McDaniel, The Patriot Ledger
Carver High's Derek Lopes and Robbie Peterson have been voted the Storm Works Roofing & Restoration High School Football Offensive Players of the Week.

The duo combined to receive nearly 5,000 votes (55.2%). Both Crusaders had a pair of TD receptions in a 50-12 win over Martha's Vineyard. Peterson also had a rushing TD in the win.

And this week's candidates are...

Will McNamara, Sr., Pembroke: McNamara had 8 receptions for 171 yards and a pair of TDs in a 41-8 win over Quincy. He also had 8 tackles on defense and a strip sack that led to a TD.

Justin LaChance, Sr., Plymouth South: With the town's all-time leading rusher sidelined due to injury (Casious Johnson), LaChance turned 9 carries into 146 yards and 3 TDs. He also had 12 tackles on defense.

Owen Lane, Sr., Canton: Lane ran 18 times for 90 yards and two TDs in a 33-20 win over Oliver Ames. He also had a game-sealing interception.

Patrick DeLoughrey, Jr., Oliver Ames: DeLoughrey accounted for three TDs (1 rushing, 2 passing) in a 33-20 loss to Canton.

Shane Wright, Sr., Archbishop Williams: Wright ran 20 times for 135 yards and a TD in a 21-18 win over Cathedral.

Cam Aieta, Jr., Weymouth: Aieta had a pair of TD runs in a 28-14 win over Braintree.

Tyler Lennox, Sr., Carver: Lennox was 16 of 41 passing for 389 yards and five TDs in a 42-39 overtime win over Cohasset.

Will Norgeot, Jr. Cohasset: Norgeot had 6 receptions for 155 yards and 2 TDs in a 42-39 overtime loss to Cohasset.

Nate Gomes, Jr., Randolph: Gomes turned 14 carries into 175 yards and two TDs in a 20-9 win over Hull.

Jordan DePina, Sr., Rockland: DePina led the Bulldogs back from a 21-7 fourth-quarter deficit with 16 unanswered points for a 23-21 win over Norwell. He ran for 178 yards and a TD and threw two TD passes. He also recovered the onside kick that led to the winning field goal.

Todd Egan, Sr., South Shore Tech: Egan tallied five TDs (3 rushing, 2 passing) in a 42-6 win over Cape Cod Tech.

Christian Packard, Sr., West Bridgewater: Packard had a pair of rushing TDs in a 40-12 win over Tri-County.

Nate Goodine, Sr., Middleboro: Goodine ran for two TDs and threw another in a 21-6 win over East Bridgewater.

Mehki Bryan, Sr., Hanover: Bryan had 4 receptions for 103 yards and two TDs in a 42-28 win over Scituate.

Davin True, Jr., Marshfield: True ran for three TDs and had a receiving TD in a 41-0 win over Silver Lake.

Jake Attaway, Jr., Hudson: The quarterback and defensive back did it all in the Hawks’ 28-3 win over Oakmont, throwing for two TDs and running in another while also pulling down two interceptions.

Justin Bianchetto + Kyle Walsh, Jrs., Franklin: Trailing 27-14 entering the fourth quarter at home, the Panthers (4-1) roared back past the Tigers (2-3), capping the comeback on a 4-yard TD connection Bianchetto (29-for-50, 279 yards, 2 TDs) and his classmate Walsh (10 receptions, 99 yards, TD) with 0:05 on the clock. The extra point from Arnav Dhulipati clinched the wild Hockomock League affair.

Miguel Borges, Sr., Marlborough: Borges rushed 10 times for 114 yards and all four touchdowns, one in each quarter, as the host Panthers (4-1) topped Fitchburg, 30-0.

Alex Burgos, Jr., Blackstone Valley Tech: Burgos threw for 208 yards and three touchdowns and added 103 yards and a score on the ground to pace the visiting Beavers (2-2) past Millbury, 41-7.

Dasha Domercant + Anthony DaSilva, Srs., Bellingham: The QB Domercant (6-for-9, 186 yards, 2 TDs, rushing TD) threw two long TD passes (61 and 45 yards) to classmate and WR DaSilva (3 receptions, 113 yards, 2 TDs) and ran for another as the Blackhawks earned a 21-20, Tri-Valley League win over Dedham.

Dylan Gallo, Jr., + Mateo Arellano, Sr., Maynard/AMSA: The QB Gallo completed 12 for 14 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns as the host Tigers blanked Groton-Dunstable, 39-0. Gallo also ran for a 16-yard touchdown, the first score of the game, before connecting with Arellano (8 receptions, 134 yards, TD) and Daniel Terrell for TDs later in the first quarter.

Sam Hubbard, Jr., Natick: Hubbard ran 21 times for 196 yards and scored four touchdowns as the host Redhawks (3-2) won a Bay State Conference battle with Newton North, 35-21. Hubbard also made 13 tackles in the win.

Frank Lapriore, Jr., + Noah Sowden, Soph, Assabet: Lapriore had 14 carries for 157 yards and two second-quarter touchdowns as the host Aztecs blanked Worcester Tech, 44-0. Sowden rushed 14 times for 109 yards and two TDs, the first and final scores of the game,

Kevin Ozulumba, Soph., Ashland: Ozulumba was everywhere, rushing 21 times for 184 yards and two TDs (plus a two-point conversion) and making 12 tackles (1 for loss) with two interceptions (one for a touchdown) as the Clockers (3-2) earned a 35-15 Tri-Valley League win over Westwood.

Henry Redgate, Sr., Wellesley: Redgate (154 total yards, 2 TDs) caught a 32-yard TD pass from sophomore quarterback Bobby Shanahan and ran in a score from 25 yards as the Raider rolled to a 26-7 home win over Framingham.

Julian Rivard, Jr., Hopkinton: Rivard threw touchdown passes to senior wide receiver Christian Pereira and junior wide receiver Nick Pedroli as the host Hillers (4-1) knocked off Tri-Valley League foe Medfield, 21-14.

Cooper Tarantino + Rayhan Nsereko, Srs., Lincoln-Sudbury: The QB Tarantino punched in two rushing touchdowns and threw another on a 35-yard toss to classmate Jake Haarde as the L-S (4-1) earned a 27-0 win over neighboring Wayland (3-2) in a clash of Warriors. Tarantino finished with 85 yards rushing and 103 passing while the senior RB Nsereko ran for 106 yards.

Garrett Webb, Sr., Dover-Sherborn: The senior captain Webb ran for two TDs, threw for two TDs and added an interception on defense in an all-around performance as the Raiders edged Medfield in a high-scoring affair, 40-33.

