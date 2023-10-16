Advertisement

Vote for the Storm Works Roofing High School Football Offensive Player of the Week

Chris McDaniel, The Patriot Ledger
·5 min read

Carver High's Tyler Lennox has been voted the Storm Works Roofing & Restoration High School Football Offensive Player of the Week.

The senior collected over 8,000 (40%) votes to earn the honor. Lennox threw for 389 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-39 win over Cohasset. That was the Crusaders first win over the Skippers in 17 years and Lennox led Carver back from a 36-21 deficit to force overtime.

And this week's candidates are...

Vote for the Storm Works Athlete of the Week!

Ben Scalzi, Sr., Hanover: Scalzi was 16 of 22 passing for 262 yards and four TDs in a 35-16 win over Quincy. All of his TD passes came in the first half.

Hanover's Ben Scalzi scrambles for positive yards during third quarter action of their game at Plymouth South High School on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. Hanover would go on to win 42-7.

Matt Childs, Sr., Milton Academy: In a 41-21 win over Governor’s, Childs total five TDs.

Milton Academy's Matt Childs carries the ball during a game against Thayer Academy on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Milton Academy won, 41-30.

Caiden Montas, Sr., Blue Hills: Montas had 17 carries foe 228 yards and three TDs in a 36-32 win over Diman.

More: From scout team as junior to captain as senior: Begin has arrived for Blue Hills football

Blue Hills running back Caiden Montas scores a first-quarter touchdown during a game versus Diman on Thursday, Oct, 12, 2023.

Nate Gomes-Correia, Jr., Randolph: Gomes-Correia ran 19 times for 221 yards and a pair of TDs in a 32-21 loss to Carver.

More: High standards: Unbeaten Carver football not happy after denying Randolph's upset bid

#11 Nathanyel Gomes Correia gets congrats from teammates after scoring a long TD with the first play from scrimmage in the 2nd half against Carver. According to head coach Jonathan Marshall, this is the 3rd time in 5 games Corriea has done that. Game on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.

Jarred Daughtry + Liam Pearl, Stoughton: Daughtry threw two TD passes and ran for another while Pearl had a pair of TDs in a 35-0 win over Attleboro.

Quarterback Jarred Daughtry during Stoughton High School football practice on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Cam Aieta, Jr., Weymouth: Aieta scored on TD runs of 4 and 90 yards in a 26-15 win over Framingham.

Weymouth's Cameron Aieta looks to turn the corner while rushing the ball during first quarter action of their game against Hingham at Hingham High on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Will Bostrom, Jr., Norwell: Bostrom turned 15 carries into 162 yards and a TD in Norwell's 34-13 win over Middleboro.

More: Spirited defensive effort powers much-improved Norwell High football past Middleboro

Clipper William Bostrom fights to break a Middleboro tackle. The Norwell Clippers host the Middleboro Sachems on the gridiron on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023

Ty Holmes, Soph., West Bridgewater: Holmes had 10 carries for 177 yards and two TDs in a 34-0 win over Bristol-Plymouth.

More: 'Kids against men:' Young Bristol-Plymouth out-run, out-blocked by West Bridgewater

West Bridgewater’s Ty Holmes is tackled short of the goal line by Bristol-Plymouth’s Nick Pemberton during Friday’s game.

Ryan Solimini + Ryan Simonetti, Abington: In a 21-0 win over undefeated Rockland, Solimini ran 14 times for 106 yards while Simonetti had a pair of TD runs.

More: Abington football shuts out Rockland, ending six-game losing streak in series

Abington running back Ryan Solimini is tackled by Rockland's Terran Williams during a game on Friday, Oct, 13, 2023.

Mikey Galligan + Ben Walinjom, North Quincy: In a 43-32 win over Pembroke, Galligan was 9 of 15 passing for 287 yards and three TDs. Walinjom had three receptions for 133 yards and a TD.

North Quincy QB Mikey Galligan runs for the first-down maker and the sidelines. The North Quincy Raiders hosted the Braintree Wamps at Veterans Stadium in Quincy for gridiron action on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023

Alex Burrill, Sr., Scituate: Burrill ran for 210 yards and four TDs in a 48-21 win over Plymouth South.

Scituate’s Alex Burrill lowers his shoulders and breaks the plane for a touchdown to give Scituate the 21-7 lead during second quarter action of their game at Plymouth South High on Friday, Oct. 14, 2023. Scituate would go on to win 48-21.

Alex Barlow, Sr., Duxbury: Barlow ran for four TDs and 162 yards on just 16 carries in a 49-21 win over Silver Lake.

Duxbury's Alex Barlow, left, takes the hand-off from quarterback Finn Carley, right, during high school football at Duxbury High School, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. Tom Gorman/For The Patriot Ledger

Charlie Carroll, Jr., Marshfield: Carroll had TD catches of 28 and 73 yards in a 43-22 win over Hingham.

Marshfield’s Charlie Carroll celebrates after scoring a touchdown during Friday’s game against Bridgewater-Raynham.

Todd Egan, Sr., South Shore Tech: Egan ran for 151 yards and three TDs in a 30-16 win over Upper Cape Tech. He was also 6 of 7 passing for 33 yards.

South Shore's Todd Egan celebrates a first down in the fourth quarter during a game versus Blue Hills Regional Technical School on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.

Jake Attaway, Jr., Hudson: Attaway (9 rushes, 118 yards, 9-for-11, 150 passing yards) threw touchdown passes to Garrett Giorgio (2 yards) and Savion Newton-Clark (35 yards) and also broke loose for a 55-yard touchdown run to lead the host Hawks (4-2) in a 28-6 win over Sharon. Attaway also intercepted a pass in the win.

Hudson High junior quarterback Jake Attaway runs for some yardage during the game against Maynard at Alumni Field in Maynard, Sept. 29, 2023.

Jack Buckley, Jr., Milford: Buckley was 13-for-22 passing for 230 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a 6-yard TD as the host Scarlet Hawks (6-0) remained undefeated in a 35-20, non-league win over Lowell.

Milford High School junior quarterback Jack Buckley launches a pass against Wellesley, Sept. 15, 2023.

Alex Burgos, Jr., Blackstone Valley Tech: Burgos was 6-for-9 passing for 129 yards and two TDs and ran 10 times for 49 yards and two scores as the Beavers (3-2) defeated Northbridge, 35-7.

Max Dresens, Jr., Wayland: Dresens ran 23 times for 187 yards that included a 62-yard TD and made 5.5 tackles as visiting Wayland (4-2) rallied to defeat host Waltham, 21-20.

Wayland junior captain Max Dresens runs in for a touchdown, putting the Warriors up 13-0 over the Acton-Boxborough Revolution, during the game at Leary Field in Acton, Sept 22, 2023.

Jesse Gagliardi, Soph., Natick: The quarterback Gagliardi amassed 104 yards and three scores on eight carries as the Redhawks (4-2) blanked Brookline, 55-0.

Natick High School quarterback Jesse Gagliardi runs at Milford, Sept. 22, 2023. Milford went on to win, 7-0.

Dylan Gallo, Jr., Maynard/AMSA: Gallo completed 12 of 15 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a TD to help the visiting Tigers (5-1) beat North Middlesex, 35-21.

Maynard junior captain and quarterback Dylan Gallo looks for an open receiver during the game against Hudson at Alumni Field in Maynard, Sept. 29, 2023.

Kaua Lima, Sr., Holliston: The quarterback Lima threw a 49-yard TD pass to Connor Teague and a 30-yard score to Blake Harper as the visiting Panthers (3-3, 1-1 TVL Large) blanked Medfield, 44-0.

Holliston High School football senior Kaua Lima throws at practice, Oct. 11, 2023.

Rayhan Nsereko, Sr., Lincoln-Sudbury: Nsereko had 18 carries for 180 yards and four rushing touchdowns (3, 10, 7, 7) and also added an 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown (5 total TD) as the Warriors (5-1, 1-0 DCL Large) blanked longtime rival Acton-Boxborough, 49-0.

Lincoln-Sudbury senior Rayhan Nsereko runs the ball during a football game versus Wayland at Wayland High School, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. Lincoln-Sudbury defeated Wayland 27-0.

Corey Perkins + Dasha Domercant + Anthony DaSilva, Srs., + Max Gamble, Jr., Bellingham: The running back Corey Perkins ran 19 times for 113 yards and three touchdowns (2, 5 and 15 yards), Gamble ran for 115 yards on 10 rushes and quarterback Domercant tossed two TDs to classmate DaSilva (40 and 43 yards) as the visiting Blackhawks (3-3, 2-0 TVL Small) rolled past the Medway, 42-13.

Bellingham High senior captain Corey Perkins (left) tries to break free from Blackstone-Millville’s Shaun Haynesduring Saturday’s football game in Bellingham.

Andrew Pisciotta, Jr., + Dan Hackett, Sr., Westborough: Pisciotta was 13-for-17 for 216 yards and six touchdowns as the Rangers (5-1) defeated visiting Fitchburg, 43-6. Pisciotta set school records for touchdowns in a half (5) and game (6) for Westborough. Hackett hauled in six of those passes for 105 yards and three touchdowns.

Westborough quarterback Andrew Pisciotta threw six touchdowns on Saturday against Fitchburg.

Dylan Sullivan, Sr., Tri-County: Sullivan ran for 119 yards and two second-half touchdowns as the Cougars (4-2, 2-0 Mayflower Large) defeated Southeastern, 23-6.

Bobby Shanahan, Soph., Wellesley: Shanahan threw two TD passes (a 15-yard connection with Justin Williamson and a 44-yard pass to Robby Broggi) as the Raiders (3-3, 3-0 Bay State Conference Carey) earned a 38-14 league win over Newton North.

Wellesley High School sophomore quarterback Bobby Shanahan looks to throw against Milford, Sept. 15, 2023.

Garrett Webb, Sr., Dover-Sherborn: The quarterback Webb threw first-half touchdowns passes of 25 yards to Chris Kiesling and 50 yards to Zach Jaffe as the visiting Raiders (3-3, 2-1 TVL Small) got back to .500 with a 14-6 Tri-Valley League Small win in Millis.

Dover-Sherborn quarterback Garrett Webb warms up during the football game against Ashland at Dover-Sherborn Regional High School in Dover on Sep. 09, 2022.

Votes are unlimited. Voting closes on Monday, Oct. 23 at noon. Emailed votes will not be counted. Send future nominations to cmcdaniel@wickedlocal.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: VOTE for the Storm Works Roofing Football Offensive Player of the Week