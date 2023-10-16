Vote for the Storm Works Roofing High School Football Offensive Player of the Week

Carver High's Tyler Lennox has been voted the Storm Works Roofing & Restoration High School Football Offensive Player of the Week.

The senior collected over 8,000 (40%) votes to earn the honor. Lennox threw for 389 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-39 win over Cohasset. That was the Crusaders first win over the Skippers in 17 years and Lennox led Carver back from a 36-21 deficit to force overtime.

And this week's candidates are...

Ben Scalzi, Sr., Hanover: Scalzi was 16 of 22 passing for 262 yards and four TDs in a 35-16 win over Quincy. All of his TD passes came in the first half.

Matt Childs, Sr., Milton Academy: In a 41-21 win over Governor’s, Childs total five TDs.

Caiden Montas, Sr., Blue Hills: Montas had 17 carries foe 228 yards and three TDs in a 36-32 win over Diman.

Nate Gomes-Correia, Jr., Randolph: Gomes-Correia ran 19 times for 221 yards and a pair of TDs in a 32-21 loss to Carver.

Jarred Daughtry + Liam Pearl, Stoughton: Daughtry threw two TD passes and ran for another while Pearl had a pair of TDs in a 35-0 win over Attleboro.

Cam Aieta, Jr., Weymouth: Aieta scored on TD runs of 4 and 90 yards in a 26-15 win over Framingham.

Will Bostrom, Jr., Norwell: Bostrom turned 15 carries into 162 yards and a TD in Norwell's 34-13 win over Middleboro.

Ty Holmes, Soph., West Bridgewater: Holmes had 10 carries for 177 yards and two TDs in a 34-0 win over Bristol-Plymouth.

Ryan Solimini + Ryan Simonetti, Abington: In a 21-0 win over undefeated Rockland, Solimini ran 14 times for 106 yards while Simonetti had a pair of TD runs.

Mikey Galligan + Ben Walinjom, North Quincy: In a 43-32 win over Pembroke, Galligan was 9 of 15 passing for 287 yards and three TDs. Walinjom had three receptions for 133 yards and a TD.

Alex Burrill, Sr., Scituate: Burrill ran for 210 yards and four TDs in a 48-21 win over Plymouth South.

Alex Barlow, Sr., Duxbury: Barlow ran for four TDs and 162 yards on just 16 carries in a 49-21 win over Silver Lake.

Charlie Carroll, Jr., Marshfield: Carroll had TD catches of 28 and 73 yards in a 43-22 win over Hingham.

Todd Egan, Sr., South Shore Tech: Egan ran for 151 yards and three TDs in a 30-16 win over Upper Cape Tech. He was also 6 of 7 passing for 33 yards.

Jake Attaway, Jr., Hudson: Attaway (9 rushes, 118 yards, 9-for-11, 150 passing yards) threw touchdown passes to Garrett Giorgio (2 yards) and Savion Newton-Clark (35 yards) and also broke loose for a 55-yard touchdown run to lead the host Hawks (4-2) in a 28-6 win over Sharon. Attaway also intercepted a pass in the win.

Jack Buckley, Jr., Milford: Buckley was 13-for-22 passing for 230 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a 6-yard TD as the host Scarlet Hawks (6-0) remained undefeated in a 35-20, non-league win over Lowell.

Alex Burgos, Jr., Blackstone Valley Tech: Burgos was 6-for-9 passing for 129 yards and two TDs and ran 10 times for 49 yards and two scores as the Beavers (3-2) defeated Northbridge, 35-7.

Max Dresens, Jr., Wayland: Dresens ran 23 times for 187 yards that included a 62-yard TD and made 5.5 tackles as visiting Wayland (4-2) rallied to defeat host Waltham, 21-20.

Jesse Gagliardi, Soph., Natick: The quarterback Gagliardi amassed 104 yards and three scores on eight carries as the Redhawks (4-2) blanked Brookline, 55-0.

Dylan Gallo, Jr., Maynard/AMSA: Gallo completed 12 of 15 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown and also ran for a TD to help the visiting Tigers (5-1) beat North Middlesex, 35-21.

Kaua Lima, Sr., Holliston: The quarterback Lima threw a 49-yard TD pass to Connor Teague and a 30-yard score to Blake Harper as the visiting Panthers (3-3, 1-1 TVL Large) blanked Medfield, 44-0.

Rayhan Nsereko, Sr., Lincoln-Sudbury: Nsereko had 18 carries for 180 yards and four rushing touchdowns (3, 10, 7, 7) and also added an 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown (5 total TD) as the Warriors (5-1, 1-0 DCL Large) blanked longtime rival Acton-Boxborough, 49-0.

Corey Perkins + Dasha Domercant + Anthony DaSilva, Srs., + Max Gamble, Jr., Bellingham: The running back Corey Perkins ran 19 times for 113 yards and three touchdowns (2, 5 and 15 yards), Gamble ran for 115 yards on 10 rushes and quarterback Domercant tossed two TDs to classmate DaSilva (40 and 43 yards) as the visiting Blackhawks (3-3, 2-0 TVL Small) rolled past the Medway, 42-13.

Andrew Pisciotta, Jr., + Dan Hackett, Sr., Westborough: Pisciotta was 13-for-17 for 216 yards and six touchdowns as the Rangers (5-1) defeated visiting Fitchburg, 43-6. Pisciotta set school records for touchdowns in a half (5) and game (6) for Westborough. Hackett hauled in six of those passes for 105 yards and three touchdowns.

Dylan Sullivan, Sr., Tri-County: Sullivan ran for 119 yards and two second-half touchdowns as the Cougars (4-2, 2-0 Mayflower Large) defeated Southeastern, 23-6.

Bobby Shanahan, Soph., Wellesley: Shanahan threw two TD passes (a 15-yard connection with Justin Williamson and a 44-yard pass to Robby Broggi) as the Raiders (3-3, 3-0 Bay State Conference Carey) earned a 38-14 league win over Newton North.

Garrett Webb, Sr., Dover-Sherborn: The quarterback Webb threw first-half touchdowns passes of 25 yards to Chris Kiesling and 50 yards to Zach Jaffe as the visiting Raiders (3-3, 2-1 TVL Small) got back to .500 with a 14-6 Tri-Valley League Small win in Millis.

Votes are unlimited. Voting closes on Monday, Oct. 23 at noon. Emailed votes will not be counted. Send future nominations to cmcdaniel@wickedlocal.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: VOTE for the Storm Works Roofing Football Offensive Player of the Week