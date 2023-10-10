Vote for the Storm Works Roofing Football Defensive/Special Teams Player of the Week

Carver High's Tyler Swain has been voted the Storm Works Roofing & Restoration High School Football Defensive/Special Teams Player of the Week.

The senior received nearly 27,000 votes (40.5%) to earn the honor. In a 50-12 win over Martha's Vineyard, Swain was a standout defensively. He tallied 17 tackles, including two for a loss, with a quarterback sack.

And this week's candidates are...

Nick Carbo, Soph., Pembroke: Carbo starred in Pembroke's 41-0 win over Quincy. He tallied nine tackles, scored a defensive touchdown and had an interception.

Gavin Schultz + Nick Kudrikow, Plymouth South: Schultz returned a fumble 30 yards for a TD while Kudrikow forced and recovered a fumble in a 34-7 win over North Quincy.

Ben Caledonia, Sr., Milton: Caledonia had a key interception on his goal line to help preserve a 10-9 win over Needham.

Jacob Comman, Sr., Rockland: Comman kicked the winning field goal with 4 seconds remaining to lift Rockland to a 23-21 win over Norwell.

Owen Cross, Sr., Hanover: Cross had an interception in Hanover's 42-28 win over Scituate. Offensively, Cross hauled in three catches for 108 yards and a 53-yard TD pass.

Harry Bradshaw, Sr., Hingham: Bradshaw kicked a pair of field goals in Hingham's 25-14 win over Whitman-Hanson.

Dale Boudreau, Jr., + Paul Lacombe, Sr., Blackstone Valley Tech: The cornerback Boudreau (65-yard TD interception return) and outside linebacker Lacombe (8.5 tackles) led the Beavers’ defense in a 41-7 win over previously unbeaten Millbury.

Jake Broggi, Fr., Wellesley: The first-year linebacker wreaked havoc on Saturday in a 26-7 win over Framingham, making 10 tackles and collecting two interceptions, including one he returned for a TD to close out the scoring. Broggi’s older brother, senior Robby, also scored on a 2-yard run in the Raiders win.

Yeandiel Cora, Sr., Framingham: The senior kick returner brought a Wellesley boot back 82 yards to the end zone for the lone score for the Flyers (3-2) in a 26-7 road loss in Wellesley.

Cooper Fossbender + Jakai Bellofatto + Russell Perryman, Srs., + Quinn Keeler, Jr., Hopkinton: The linebacker Fossbender had a 75-yard interception return for a touchdown to get the Hillers (4-1) on the board in the first quarter of a 21-14 win over Medfield, while junior linebacker Keeler had an interception and a fumble recovery and senior defensive back Bellafatto also had an interception. Additionally, the linebacker, wide receiver and punter Perryman played well in all three phases of the game.

Cody Howard, Sr., Franklin: The linebacker Howard’s third-quarter block of a Taunton extra point attempt proved crucial in a thrilling 28-27, comeback win for the Panthers (4-1).

Connor Kelley, Sr., Bellingham: The middle linebacker forced a crucial fumble as the Blackhawks earned a 21-20 win over Tri-Valley League foe Dedham.

Tyler Moore, Sr., Marlborough: The outside linebacker Moore was in on 12 tackles, four unassisted, as the Panthers (4-1) pounced on Fitchburg, 30-0.

Pedro Silva, Sr., + Matt Moudarri, Soph., Assabet: The defensive tackle Silva led the Assabet defense with nine tackles, and outside linebacker Moudarri returned an interception 35 yards for a TD in the second quarter as the Aztecs blanked Worcester Tech, 44-0.

Henry Lowery, Sr., Lincoln-Sudbury: The defensive end led the way in a dominant defensive performance for the Warriors (4-1) in a 27-0 shutout vs. rival Wayland, collecting 13 tackles for a defense that only yielded 52 yards of total offense and just three first downs.

Votes are unlimited. Voting closes on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at noon. Emailed votes will not be counted. Send future nominations to cmcdaniel@wickedlocal.com.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: VOTE: Storm Works Roofing Football D/ST Player of the Week