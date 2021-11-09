Vote for the Steelers Week 9 Player of the Game

Sometimes it is better to be lucky than good. This was what happened to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night when they found a little luck and a few big plays that allowed them to sneak past the Chicago Bears 29-27.

Several Steelers stepped up on Monday to help secure the win on a night when the defense struggled to slow the Bears down and the offense was stuck in neutral.

But who was the best? Cast your vote below and tell us who you think should be this week’s player of the game. If you have another candidate other than linebacker T.J. Watt, kicker Chris Boswell or defensive tackle Cam Heyward, be sure to drop the name in the comments below.

