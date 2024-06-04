Vote for The State’s Midlands high school softball Player of the Year

It’s time to vote for The State’s Midlands softball Player of the Year. Voting ends at noon Tuesday, June 11, and you can vote as many times as you like.

The winner will be announced next week along with The State newspaper’s all-area softball and baseball teams.

The nominees and polls are below. Please note that these polls are not scientific and are meant to be just for fun:

Softball Player of Year nominees

Grace Beachem, Hammond: Shortstop/pitcher was SCISA 1-4A Player of the Year for third straight season. At the plate, she hit .506 with 31 RBI. As a pitcher, Beachem was 14-2 with 158 strikeouts in 113 innings and batters hit .192 against her.

Addie Bittner, North Central: Junior shortstop hit .558 with five home runs, 22 RBI and 12 stolen bases. Bittner was Region 5-2A Player of Year and an all-state selection.

Aspen Boulware, Gray Collegiate: Freshman hit .643 with 19 homers, nine triples and 40 RBI. She also stole 21 bases. Boulware was Region 4-2A Player of Year and all-state selection.

Precious Bross, Irmo: Senior shortstop hit .526 with five homers, 24 RBI and stole 16 bases. Bross was an all-state selection and MVP in the North-South All-Star game. She signed to play at Georgia.

Andee Dircks, Chapin: Senior third baseman hit .520 with 13 homers and 55 RBI. Dircks was an all-state selection and signed to play at Michigan.

Avery Ingram, Airport: Junior catcher hit .429 with six homers, nine doubles and 35 RBI. Ingram was Region 4-4A Player of Year, all-state selection and is committed to Newberry.

Maddox Long, Gray Collegiate: Junior infielder/pitcher hit .564 with 11 homer runs and 41 RBI. As a pitcher, Long was 8-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 49 ⅓ innings. She was an all-state selection.

Ella Majchrzak, Chapin: Senior outfielder/pitcher hit .406 with five homers and 25 RBI. As a pitcher, she went 19-2 with a 2.36 ERA and 159 strikeouts in 157 innings pitched. Majchrzak was Region 4-5A Player of Year, all-state selection and signed with Tusculum.

Ainsley Minchew, Gilbert: Eighth grader was 11-6, threw five no-hitters, struck out 137 in 97 innings and had a 1.50 ERA. Was all-state selection.

Maya van Zyl, Blythewood: Junior catcher hit .458 with five homers and 32 RBI. She was Region 3-5A Player of the Year and was an all-state selection.

Livi Warren, Lexington: Sophomore right fielder hit .482 with 10 doubles, six home runs and 23 RBI. Warren was an all-state selection.