Vote for The State’s Midlands high school baseball Player of the Year

It’s time to vote for The State’s Midlands baseball Player of the Year. Voting ends at noon Tuesday, June 11, and you can vote as many times as you like.

The winner will be announced next week along with The State newspaper’s all-area softball and baseball teams.

The nominees and polls are below. Please note that these polls are not scientific and are meant to be just for fun:

Baseball Player of Year Nominees

Kade Bell, Camden: Senior shortstop hit .326 with a homer, 18 RBI and 21 stolen bases. Bell was Region 6-3A Player of Year, all-state selection, picked for the North-South All-Star game and signed with St. Andrews.

Brandon Cromer, Lexington: Junior outfielder/pitcher hit. 308 with a homer, 27 RBI and 20 stolen bases. On the mound, Cromer was 9-1 with a 2.78 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 55 innings. He was an all-state selection and committed to South Carolina.

Jabari Flemon, Mid-Carolina: Senior pitcher/infielder hit .355 with five homers, 25 RBI and 18 stolen bases. On the mound, Flemon was 8-1 with a 2.33 ERA, two saves and 51 strikeouts in 48 innings. The USC Sumter signee was Region 2-2A Player of Year, Class 2A Co-Player of Year, all-state selection and North-South All-Star selection.

Maverick Grigsby, Lugoff-Elgin: Junior infielder was Region 5-4A Player of the Year and all-state selection.

Brayden Hallman, Batesburg-Leesville: Sophomore shortstop/pitcher hit .367 with four homers and 32 RBI. On the mound, Hallman was 9-1 with a 1.08 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 58 innings. He was Region 3-2A Pitcher of Year and all-state selection.

Miller Harrelson, Airport: Senior outfielder/pitcher hit .348 with eight doubles and 23 RBI. On the mound, Harrelson was 5-1 with a 1.97 ERA, 56 strikeouts in 39 innings and opponents hit .156 against him. He signed with Coker, was Region 4-4A Player of Year, all-state selection and picked for the North-South All-Star game.

Beau Hollins, River Bluff: Senior first baseman hit .442 with four homers and 27 RBI this season. Hollins was an all-state selection and signed with South Carolina.

Austin Laughlin, Cardinal Newman: Senior pitcher/infielder hit .415 with nine homers, 10 doubles and 28 RBI. On the mound, he was 7-2 with a save, 1.31 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 54 ⅔ innings. Laughlin signed with Wofford and was SCISA 1-4A Player of Year.

Jack Painter, Dreher: Senior second baseman hit .432 with four homers and 40 RBI. Painter was Region 5-3A Player of Year, all-state selection and picked for the North-South All-Star game. He signed with Wofford.

Blaine Redmond, Gray Collegiate: Senior pitcher/outfielder hit. 345 with 16 RBI. On the mound, Redmond was 9-1 with a 1.08 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 40 innings. He was Region 4-2A Co-Player of Year and Class 2A Co-Player of Year.

Caden Reeves, Chapin: Junior catcher hit .400 with nine homers, nine doubles and 35 RBI. He had a 95 percent fielding percentage, was Region 4-5A Player of Year and all-state selection. Reeves is committed to play at Troy.