Vote for The State’s Midlands high school boys and girls soccer Players of the Year

It’s time to vote for The State’s Midlands boys and girls soccer Players of the Year. Voting ends at noon Wednesday, June 5, and you can vote as many times as you like.

The winner will be announced next week along with The State newspaper’s all-area boys and girls soccer teams.

The nominees and polls are below. Please note that these polls are not scientific and are meant to be just for fun:

Girls Player of Year Nominees

Darcy Ahern, Chapin: Senior forward had 27 goals and 13 assists for Class 5A runner-up. Ahern was an all-state selection and picked to play in Clash of Carolinas All-Star game. She signed to play at Lander.

Annie Andrews, Dreher: Senior forward had 35 goals and 15 assists this season and was all-state selection. Andrews signed to play at Wofford.

Victoria Coleman, Airport: Sophomore forward had 46 goals and 35 assists this season. Coleman was an all-region selection.

Joyce Edwards, Camden: Senior forward had 45 goals and 23 assists this season. Edwards was an all-state selection and signed to play basketball at South Carolina.

Maggie Heffernan, Lexington: Senior back/midfielder had seven goals and seven assists. Heffernan was Region 4-5A Player of Year, all-state selection and picked to play in Clash of Carolinas All-Star game. She signed to play at College of Charleston.

Lauren Jackson, Lugoff-Elgin: Senior midfielder had 34 goals and 10 assists this season and was Region 5-4A Player of the Year.

Harlan Lyons, AC Flora: Senior forward had 23 goals and eight assists this season. Lyons was an all-state selection and signed to play at Presbyterian.

Kinlee Mozley, Gilbert: Senior forward became the school’s career all-time leading scorer this year and had 45 goals, 14 assists this season. Mozley signed with Brevard College.

Boys Player of Year Nominees

Gavin Hardwick, Gilbert: Senior forward had 22 goals and 11 assists this season. Hardwick was an all-state selection, picked for the North-South All-Star game and signed to play at Erskine.

Luke Hilton, Chapin: Senior defender had five goals and three assists. Hilton was an all-state selection and picked for the Clash of the Carolinas All-Star game.

David Liboyi, Dutch Fork: Senior midfielder had 28 goals and 10 assists this season. Liboyi was Region 4-5A Player of the Year, all-state selection and selected for Clash of Carolinas All-Star game. He is signed to play at Virginia Tech.

Cullen Maas, AC Flora: Sophomore striker had 34 goals and eight assists for the Falcons. Maas was Region 5-4A Player of Year and all-state selection.

Luis Reyes, Camden: Junior forward had 29 goals and 11 assists this season for the Bulldogs. Reyes was an all-state selection.

Grayson White, Cardinal Newman: Senior forward scored 33 goals and had 28 assists for the SCISA 4A champion Cardinals. White was SCISA 1-4A Player of Year and signed to play at Sewanee.

Carlos Vasquez, Gray Collegiate: Senior forward had 18 goals and 12 assists. Vasquez was an all-state selection, picked to play in the North-South All-Star Classic and signed to play at USC Lancaster.