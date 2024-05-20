Vote for The State’s Midlands high school boys tennis player of the year

It’s time to vote for The State’s Midlands boys tennis Player of the Year.

Voting ends at noon Monday, May 27, and you can vote as many times as you like. The winner will be announced next week along with The State newspaper’s all-area boys tennis team.

The nominees are listed here. Please note that these polls are not scientific and are meant to be just for fun.

Boys Tennis Nominees. Cast your vote below bios

Braydon Jeffcoat, River Bluff: Freshman went 12-2, including 8-0 in region play and dropped only 10 games in region play. Jeffcoat was Region 4-5A Player of the Year.

Sawyer Kolowith, Dreher: The junior went 16-3, was Region 5-3A Player of the Year and played in Class A/2A/3A tournament.

David Pope, Camden: Senior went 13-2 and finished his career with a 78-16 record. Wofford signee was Region 6-3A Player of the Year for the fourth straight year, picked for North-South All-Star matches and won the Class A/2A/3A Individual state championship.

Holden Raley, Spring Valley: Junior was 12-4 this season and all-region selection for the Vikings, who won the Region 3-5A championship.

Emerson Rice, Heathwood Hall: Senior went 10-2, including 6-0 in region play and was SCISA 4A Region Player of the Year. Signed with Hampden-Sydney College.

James Smyth, AC Flora: Junior was 15-4, including 9-0 in region matches. Smyth also was Region 5-4A Player of the Year and played in 4A/5A state tennis tournament.