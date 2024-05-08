Vote for The State’s Midlands high school boys and girls lacrosse players of the year

It’s time to vote for The State’s Midlands girls and boys lacrosse players of the year. Voting ends at noon Tuesday (May 14), and you can vote as many times as you like.

The winner will be announced next week along with The State’s all-area lacrosse team.

The nominees are listed below. (Please note that these polls are not scientific and are meant to be just for fun.)

Girls Player of Year nominees. Cast your vote below bios

Jules Brown, Chapin: Senior attack had 70 goals, 40 assists and 21 ground balls in helping Chapin to the Class 5A championship. She was first-team all-state and Region Attacker of the Year. Brown is signed to play at Gardner-Webb.

Ava-Claire Collins, Chapin: Senior midfielder scored 96 goals, had 25 assists, 67 ground balls, 48 caused turnovers and 159 draw controls in helping Chapin to 5A championship. Collins was all-state selection, Class 5A Player of Year. state’s Midfielder of the Year and picked for North-South All-Star game. The Winthrop signee holds program records for goals scored in a single season, points in a single season, career points and career caused turnovers.

Elle Eastwood, River Bluff: Senior midfielder scored 63 goals, had 10 assists, 30 groundballs, 17 caused turnovers and 138 draw controls. The William Jewell signee was second-team all-state and picked to play in North-South All-Star game.

Louise Vipperman, AC Flora: Sophomore attack had 54 goals, 28 assists, 36 ground balls, 18 draw controls and 13 takeaways. Vipperman was first-team all-state selection and 4A Upper State Attack Player of the Year.

Izzy Saville, Lexington: Junior midfielder had 76 goals, 21 assists, 40 ground balls, 27 caused turnovers and 99 draw controls. The Lenoir-Rhyne commitment was first-team all-state selection.

Boys Player of Year nominees. Cast your vote below bios

Kenny Chandler, White Knoll: Junior midfielder was all-state selection and Lower State Faceoff Specialist of the Year after winning 66.5% (195 of 293) faceoffs. He also had eight goals, eight assists and 133 groundballs.

Grant Dupre, Dutch Fork: Senior was all-state selection after scoring a team-high 49 goals and 25 assists. He also had 58 groundballs.

Wright Gibson, AC Flora: Senior had 51 goals, 39 assists and 46 ground balls this season for the Falcons. For his career, he scored 125 goals and 119 assists. He was a first-team all-state selection and Upper State Attackman of the Year.

Heath Jackson, Hammond: Senior had a school-record 82 goals and 13 assists, 42 ground balls in helping the Skyhawks to SCISA state championship.

Drew McCall, Hammond: Junior attack set Hammond school record in assists (73) and total points (115) in helping Skyhawks to SCISA state championship.

Owen Salazar, Chapin: Senior midfielder had 60 goals, 38 assists, 95 ground balls and 24 takeaways. Salazar was first team All-State and Lower State Midfielder of the Year. Salazar is the career points (233) and all-time assists leader (133) at Chapin.