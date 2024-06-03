Vote for The State’s boys, girls Midlands high school track-and-field Athletes of Year

It’s time to vote for The State’s Midlands boys and girls track-and-field Athletes of the Year. Voting ends at noon Monday, June 10, and you can vote as many times as you like.

The winner will be announced next week along with The State newspaper’s all-area boys and girls track-and-field teams.

The nominees and polls are below. Please note that these polls are not scientific and are meant to be just for fun:

Girls Track and Field Nominees

Bayli Aiken, Hammond: Skyahwk sophomore won the 100, 200 and was on the winning 4x100 relay team at the SCISA Division I state championship meet.

Sharmelle Holmes, Fairfield Central: Senior won the 100, 200, long jump and was on the winning 4x100 relay at the Class 2A championships. The Kentucky signee had the top time in the state this year in the 100 and 200.

Destiny Horn, Ridge View: Horn won the 100 at the Class 4A state championship in helping the Blazers to the state championship. Horn also won the 100 at 4A Lower State championship.

Tresta Miller, Gray Collegiate: Miller won the 400 and was second in the 100 and long jump in helping the War Eagles to their first state championship. Miller also won 400 at the 2A Upper State championship.

Sabreya Monsanto, Heathwood Hall: Won the high jump, long jump and triple jump in helping the Highlanders to SCISA Division I track and field championship.

Ariyanna Moore, Westwood: Moore won the 400 and was second in the 100 at the Class 4A state championship. Moore also won the 200 at the 4A Lower State championship.

Aminah Rhone, Blythewood: Junior won the 100 hurdles at the Class 5A state championship in helping the Bengals to their second state title. Rhone also won the 100 and 400 hurdles at the 5A Upper State championships.

Jais Ward, Ben Lippen: Set state records in winning the 800 and the 1,600 at the SCISA Division I track championship. Ward signed to run track and field at Furman.

Boys Track and Field Nominees

Mike Balkman, Westwood: Senior won the 400 and anchored the 4x400 relay winning team that set a new state record at the Class 4A state championship. Balkman also won the 400 at 4A Lower State championship. He is signed to run at Lander.

Jayden Boyd, Fairfield Central: Boyd won the 100, 200 and the long jump in helping the Griffins to the 2A state championship.

Devan Crumpton, Spring Valley: The South Carolina signee won the 400 and was third in the 200 in helping the Vikings to their second straight 5A championship. Crumpton had the fastest 400 time in the state this year.

Jordon Gidron, Ridge View: Sophomore won the 100 and 200 and was on the team’s winning 4x100 relay and on the second-place 4x400 relay team in helping the Blazers to 4A state championship.

Caleb Raysor, Gray Collegiate: Raysor won the 110 and 400 hurdles and was on the War Eagles’ 4x100-winning relay squad at the 2A state championship.

Eli Roth, Dreher: Roth won the 1,600 and was second in the 800 at the Class 3A state championship. Roth also was the 800 and 1600 lower state champion.

Jack Wilcox, Heathwood Hall: Wilcox won the 800 and 1,600 in the SCISA Division I track and field championship.