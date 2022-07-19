VOTE: Who should the St. Louis Cardinals pursue at the upcoming MLB trade deadline?

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is fast approaching.

And with the St. Louis Cardinals firmly in playoff contention and needing starting pitching help, the latest Belleville News-Democrat poll looks at possible options they can pursue both on and off the mound and we want to know who you think they should try to acquire. The deadline is 5 p.m. CST on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

The list of potential candidates includes first baseman Josh Bell with the Washington Nationals, pitcher Madison Bumgarner with the Arizona Diamondbacks, pitcher Luis Castillo with the Cincinnati Reds, infielder/outfielder Brandon Drury with the Cincinnati Reds, pitcher Frankie Montas with the Oakland A’s and pitcher Jose Quintana with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The poll closes at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

To be clear, this poll is not scientific. In fact, we invite you to vote as many times as you want. It’s all for fun, BND readers. People also may submit the same athlete from week to week.

We are planning to post the results later this week after the poll closes.

Thanks for your responses! If you’re having any trouble viewing the poll, try turning off your ad blocker.