Vote for the St. Cloud area sports player of the week from Oct.15-21

As we near the end of the fall season fewer teams are competing, meaning the pool from which to pick athletes is shrinking.

It also means the best athletes on the best teams are matching up head-to-head, often in the post season. Several area high school athletes stood out in section tournaments or conference races during the week of Oct. 15-21.

One won an individual section championship: Foley's Amie Vanderweyst, who took home the Section 7-1A individual title with three match wins. The senior didn't lose a set after her team took second the week before.

Playing on Wednesday, two Sauk Rapids-Rice (7-1) football players had special performances in the Storm's come-from-behind victory over Moorhead (4-4). Sophomore quarterback Spencer Ackerman threw four touchdowns and zero interceptions on 13-21 passing in the 35-28 victory. He had 218 yards though the air. Junior Hudson Omoke was his favorite target, hauling in eight catches for 175 yards and a touchdown.

ROCORI (6-2) football defeated Orono (7-1) for the other Spartans' first loss this year. They were led by junior Aaron Baisley, who had 13 total tackles, including one for a loss.

Albany's Adam Dennis played well for his Husky (5-3) football team. The senior had four touchdowns and 149 rushing yards in the 43-42 shootout with Montevideo. He also caught a pass for a six-yard gain.

Three St. Cloud-area runners won their conference meet, helping their teams to victory.

St. Cloud Cathedral senior Ella Voit ran a 18:34.65 to win the Granite Ridge Conference and St. John's Prep seniors Zach Meyer and Olivia Pauley ran 16:16.2 and 18:57.2, respectively in the Central Minnesota Conference.

Jacob Oliver had two goals apiece in St. Cloud Cathedral's soccer section semifinal and championship. The sophomore was also named to the all-Minnesota team.

In volleyball, Albany had two wins behind dynamic junior duo Ellery Ehresmann and Hanna Klein. Ehresmann set up 69 kills, 41 of them going to Klein. Ehresmann also had 11 digs, five kills, five aces and three blocks. Klein's secondary statistics were 23 digs, two blocks, two aces and a set-assist.

