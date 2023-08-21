Vote here for the Spartanburg Herald-Journal high school football athlete of the week

The South Carolina high school football season is in full swing and last week's games gave us some great performances. Now it's time for you to choose the Week 0 Spartanburg Herald-Journal football athlete of the week.

Here are 10 nominees. Voting closes Wednesday at noon.

DB Chamarryus Bomar, Byrnes: Bomar had one interception returned for a touchdown.

QB Kamajay Brackett-Brannon, Broome: He ran for 154 yards and one touchdown on 24 attempts. On 9-of-12 passing, Brackett-Brannon threw for 125 yards and one touchdown in Broome's 22-21 win over Powdersville.

Broome High senior Kamajay Brackett-Brannon (3) celebrates after the game at Powdersville High School in Greenville, S.C. Friday, August 18, 2023.

QB Coleman Gray, Chapman: Gray had three rushing touchdowns and 90 yards on 15 rushes. He also threw for 206 yards on 12-of-16 passing with one interception.

QB Lincoln Huskey, Boiling Springs: On 11-of-22 passing, Huskey had 207 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception. On the ground, he ran for 45 yards.

RB Jaiden McDowell, Gaffney: After an impressive freshman season, McDowell continued his good form and rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries.

RB Jaylen McGill, Broome: Leading the Centurions backfield, McGill had 28 carries for 137 yards and one rushing touchdown.

WR Kyle Patterson, Boiling Springs: He caught five passes for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

QB KJay Proctor, Chesnee: Proctor rushed for three touchdowns and threw for two more to lead the Eagles to a 41-30 win over Blue Ridge.

RB Tre Segarra, Byrnes: The freshman had 18 rushes for 84 yards, one catch for 62 yards and two touchdowns in his varsity debut.

QB Riley Staton, Gaffney: In his first start for Gaffney, the transfer from Gray Collegiate threw two touchdowns on 279 yards on 14-of-25 passing.

