Vote here for the Spartanburg Herald-Journal high school boys athlete of the week

Sam Albuquerque, Spartanburg Herald-Journal
Four weeks of the South Carolina high school fall sports season have come and gone and we saw some incredible performances from Spartanburg-area athletes.

Now it's time to pick this week's Spartanburg Herald-Journal boys athlete of the week. Here are the seven nominees. Voting closes Thursday at 5 p.m.

QB Lincoln Huskey, Boiling Springs: Huskey ran for three touchdowns; he also was 11-of-20 passing for 177 yards and a touchdown.

QB Kamajay Brackett-Brannon, Broome: In Broome's 58-6 win over Berea, Bracket-Brannon threw for 250 yards with three touchdowns on 11-for-13 passing. He also added a TD and 110 yards on nine carries.

QB Coleman Gray, Chapman: On 8-of-17 passing, Gray threw for 150 yards with one touchdown. He also ran for 177 yards with two TDs on 17 carries.

RB Jaiden McDowell, Gaffney: McDowell gained 186 yards with two touchdowns.

QB Tamijai Johnson, Spartanburg: In a 49-6 win over Riverside, Johnson ran for 136 yards with four touchdowns on 11 carries. He also threw for 205 yards with another touchdown and an interception on 17-of-20 passing.

QB TJ Morris, Woodruff: In a 40-15 win over Chesnee, Morris threw for 274 yards with three touchdowns on 13-of-21 passing.

ATH Kory Scott, Woodruff: Scott caught six passes for 181 yards with two touchdowns and rushed for a 14-yard touchdown.

