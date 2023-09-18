Vote here for the Spartanburg Herald-Journal high school boys athlete of the week

Four weeks of the South Carolina high school fall sports season have come and gone and we saw some incredible performances from Spartanburg-area athletes.

Now it's time to pick this week's Spartanburg Herald-Journal boys athlete of the week. Here are the seven nominees. Voting closes Thursday at 5 p.m.

QB Lincoln Huskey, Boiling Springs: Huskey ran for three touchdowns; he also was 11-of-20 passing for 177 yards and a touchdown.

QB Kamajay Brackett-Brannon, Broome: In Broome's 58-6 win over Berea, Bracket-Brannon threw for 250 yards with three touchdowns on 11-for-13 passing. He also added a TD and 110 yards on nine carries.

QB Coleman Gray, Chapman: On 8-of-17 passing, Gray threw for 150 yards with one touchdown. He also ran for 177 yards with two TDs on 17 carries.

RB Jaiden McDowell, Gaffney: McDowell gained 186 yards with two touchdowns.

MCDOWELL'S BIG NIGHT: Jaiden McDowell's 186 yards, 2 TDs the silver lining in Gaffney football's loss to Northwestern

Top Spartanburg Football Players to Watch: Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Wide Receivers | Offensive Linemen | Defensive Linemen | Linebackers | Defensive Backs

QB Tamijai Johnson, Spartanburg: In a 49-6 win over Riverside, Johnson ran for 136 yards with four touchdowns on 11 carries. He also threw for 205 yards with another touchdown and an interception on 17-of-20 passing.

QB TJ Morris, Woodruff: In a 40-15 win over Chesnee, Morris threw for 274 yards with three touchdowns on 13-of-21 passing.

ATH Kory Scott, Woodruff: Scott caught six passes for 181 yards with two touchdowns and rushed for a 14-yard touchdown.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: SC high school football: Spartanburg area boys athlete of the week